There Is a Surprise, Luis Enrique Passes on Lamine Yamal: He Has Requested Another Barça Signing

Luis Enrique has surprised everyone by showing interest in a very specific signing from FC Barcelona. After his arrival at the Parisian club, the Asturian has managed to become the master and lord of PSG. His opinion is listened to and considered by Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

In this regard, his main request for the next season was the signing of Lamine Yamal. Luis Enrique, like everyone, knows that Barça's winger is a unique talent in the world and dreams of his signing. In fact, PSG already made an offer of 250 million euros a few months ago, but it was rejected.

| Europa Press

Barça has no intention whatsoever of letting Lamine Yamal go. A decision that has caused a change of plans at PSG and for Luis Enrique. Now his new target is Gavi.

Luis Enrique Trusts Gavi's Profile

According to sources close to PSG, Luis Enrique sees Gavi as an ideal profile for his midfield. The energy, vision, and versatility of the Sevillian player perfectly fit the play style that the Spanish coach seeks.

With a great ability to recover balls and generate play, Gavi would be a key piece in PSG's midfield. Something that he hasn't been able to fully consolidate at FC Barcelona due to the enormous competition in the midfield area.

| E-Noticies

PSG Sees Gavi as a Star and Leader of the Project

In contrast to his current role at Barça, Luis Enrique has assured him that, at PSG, Gavi would be considered an essential piece. With the departure of Kylian Mbappé and the reconfiguration of the team, PSG is looking to rejuvenate its squad. In this sense, the Spaniard would be a strategic signing to ensure the continuity of their midfield.

At 20 years old, Gavi could find at the Parc des Princes an opportunity to shine fully and, above all, to continue developing his career without limitations. The PSG seems determined to build a team of young prospects and has changed its signing strategy. Therefore, it has moved away from the big international stars to focus on quality talents with a promising future.

However, despite PSG's temptation, Gavi remains committed to Barça, his lifelong club. However, the pressure to gain more minutes and prominence could make him reconsider his future if the situation doesn't improve.