Official, Julián Álvarez Will Play for Barça: There's a Reason, Laporta Can't Avoid It

We all expected that the 2024/25 season was going to be Kylian Mbappé's. Robert Lewandowski had already shown signs of decline at the end of the last season, and no one suspected he could recover his most lethal version. Therefore, it seemed almost imperative that the great forward of the year in Spain was going to be, undoubtedly, the Frenchman.

But nothing could be further from the truth. Everything has gone as unplanned. Neither Mbappé has fully lived up to expectations, nor has Lewandowski shown a level typical of his age, nor has Atlético de Madrid gone so unnoticed. In fact, with the Polish player's permission, one of the great news of the current season in LaLiga has been the tremendous talent that Julián Álvarez has proven to possess, the great "colchonero" bet.

| Europa Press

Atleti spent almost 70 million on him last summer with the desire for him to become the great reference forward he has finally ended up being. And, of course, the rest of the Spanish soccer teams have also noticed this. Therefore, according to some media, Julián Álvarez could be one of the names circulating in the offices of Camp Nou to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Although he continues at an extraordinary level, the Polish player has one year left on his contract, and then, at almost 39 years old, a new renewal with Barça is not expected. Therefore, it will be essential to find a reliable replacement who can perform at a similar level and promise dozens and dozens of goals. As Robert has done in his three seasons in the Catalan city.

| Europa Press

Presidential Elections, Key Factor

It is evident that, at first, considering the still limited financial capacity of the "culé" club, it seems complex for Barça to undertake a signing of that caliber. Atlético de Madrid has spent a lot on him and perceives Julián Álvarez as their emblematic player for the coming years. However, there is a small factor that could bring the Spider closer to Barça.

Just the year Lewandowski will cease to be a "blaugrana," the Catalan entity will undergo an end of mandate that will be accompanied by elections. Joan Laporta, of course, will want to continue being Barça's president, and, as is usual in this type of process, each candidate will promise a great signing to convince the member that their candidacy is the best for the club's prosperity. And Laporta's could be Julián Álvarez. This is guaranteed by Marca.

However, for such a signing to occur, all parties must row in the same direction. And today, it is not easy to ensure that Julián Álvarez is very willing to accept this club change. After all, he has everything at the Metropolitano. He is comfortable, things are going well for him, and on top of that, he is the offensive reference. He has the sky won in the red-and-white side of the capital.