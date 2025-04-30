Barça Draws With Inter Due to Hansi Flick's First Mistake: 'He Had to...'

Tonight's match between FC Barcelona and Inter Milan has been worthy of the best European club competition. The Champions League almost never disappoints, especially in the final rounds, when the competition is at its peak and the tension is felt in every play. Today, in Montjuïc, Hansi Flick's team didn't complete their best performance, drawing three, but they will travel to Italy next week with everything to be decided.

Inter Milan came out determined to stand up to FC Barcelona and managed to do so with little effort. Before the half-hour mark, Inzaghi's team had already scored two goals and created much more danger than Hansi Flick's team. However, thanks to Lamine Yamal and his boldness, the Catalans woke up, and after the break, everything changed.

Pedri started to get going and began to control the pace of the match at will. Meanwhile, in defense, Pau Cubarsí dedicated himself to stopping any attempt by Inter. In general terms, almost everyone managed to overcome their poor first half with mastery; even Hansi Flick, who made a serious tactical error tonight.

Hansi Flick Fixes His Error at Halftime of Barça-Inter

In the hours leading up, we already discussed the great doubt Hansi Flick had in forming the starting eleven. The midfield and the offensive area were defined days ago, while the defensive zone caused certain doubts. The absence of Alejandro Balde is very important for the Barça team.

Without the presence of the '3', Hansi Flick had two options. The first was to keep trusting Gerard Martín for a match of maximum demand, knowing that he might not have the necessary level. The second option was to repeat the strategy of the last minutes of the Cup: place Ronald Araújo as a central defender and move Iñigo Martínez to the left flank.

Hansi Flick opted to place Gerard Martín, and it was clear that he was wrong. Not so much because of the Barça youth player, but because of the absence of Ronald Araújo. The Uruguayan has shown he has the necessary characteristics to perform at a good level against Inter's speed, but he didn't start, and the team noticed it.

Now it will be necessary to wait a week to see if Hansi Flick repeats his choice or changes his mind. Obviously, the ideal would be for Alejandro Balde to recover in time, something that is not ruled out. We'll see what happens.