There's an Agreement, PSG Pressures and Hansi Flick Agrees: Luis Enrique Takes Him from Barça

In recent years, PSG and FC Barcelona have been involved in several key negotiations. One of the most talked-about transfers was Neymar's move to the Parisian club, setting a record in the transfer market.

Shortly after, Ousmane Dembélé also changed teams and joined PSG. Now, another twist in the relations between both clubs could be about to happen. This time it would be with a player that Barça likes a lot, but who has ultimately been ruled out: Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich, Out of Bayern and Barça's Decision

Joshua Kimmich, a midfielder for Bayern Munich, has been one of the most outstanding players in his position worldwide.

However, the German midfielder will not renew his contract with Bayern Munich, allowing him to leave for free this summer. This scenario has put several European clubs, including FC Barcelona, on alert.

Hansi Flick, who knows Kimmich well from his time at Bayern Munich, was willing to make an effort to bring him to Barça. Therefore, he held talks with Deco and Joan Laporta to consider his signing.

| Europa Press

However, after an internal evaluation, the three agreed that the best option would be to bet on Marc Bernal, the jewel of "La Masia." The young midfielder is in the recovery process and will join the first team as soon as he is ready.

This led to the option of signing Joshua Kimmich being discarded, despite his quality and potential to strengthen Barça's midfield.

PSG Goes All Out for Joshua Kimmich

FC Barcelona's decision to focus on Marc Bernal has left the path clear for PSG. Luis Enrique, the coach of the Parisian team, knows that Kimmich could be a key signing for his project and has decided to do everything possible to convince him to join PSG.

With Joshua Kimmich's transfer being free, the French club is willing to offer him a good contract that the German midfielder can't refuse.

| Europapress

PSG is preparing a considerable financial offer that could catch Kimmich's eye, as he is looking for a new challenge after a successful stint at Bayern Munich.

Everything seems to indicate that the German captain's future is in Paris and not at FC Barcelona. Something that could bring a new twist to this summer's transfer market.

The Future of Joshua Kimmich: Paris or Barcelona?

Although Barça was very interested in Joshua Kimmich, the bet on Marc Bernal has changed the course of the operation.

PSG, with its financial offer, is very close to securing the signing of Joshua Kimmich, leaving Barça without its main target in the midfield.

The coming weeks will be decisive in determining whether Kimmich chooses to join PSG or if, for some unexpected reason, he decides to change course.