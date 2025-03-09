Manchester City is going through a crisis this season. Despite the successes of recent years under the direction of Pep Guardiola, the current results are not as expected.

The team, which has dominated the Premier League in the last decade, is outside the Champions League spots. A situation that has put the club's management on alert.

| @pepteam

The players' inconsistent performance and lack of consistency have cast doubt on Pep Guardiola's future, as he hasn't managed to find the right formula this season.

The Revolution City Is Preparing for Next Season

In light of this situation, Manchester City's top management has already begun planning a revolution in the squad for next season. This year, the first changes have come with the signings of players like Marmoush, Nico González, and Khusanov.

However, the big revolution will come in the summer, as Guardiola, who has just renewed his contract, is willing to make drastic changes.

| Europa Press

It is expected that key players like Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, or Ilkay Gündogan will leave. All of them have been essential in ensuring the club's recent success.

Cesc Fàbregas, the Successor Guardiola Didn't Expect

What Guardiola didn't expect is that his position would also be at stake. Manchester City's management has set their sights on a Barça legend who is shining in Serie A: Cesc Fàbregas. Although his performance has been inconsistent with Como, occupying the 13th position, Fàbregas has proven to be an experienced leader on the bench.

In the last five matches, his team has had three losses and two wins, but his competence as a coach has been remarkable given the level of the squad he works with.

| Europa Press

Cesc Fàbregas has taken a step forward in his career after hanging up his boots. Leading Como, the Spanish legend has shown that he has the ability to lead an elite team.

City is watching his progress, as they consider Fàbregas could be an interesting option to replace Guardiola if the Catalan coach is dismissed due to poor results.

The Future of Pep Guardiola at City

Although Guardiola has been a key piece in Manchester City's recent success, the pressure on him increases as the team continues to underperform. If the situation doesn't improve, the management could make the drastic decision to change the coach.

Cesc Fàbregas, with his experience and tactical knowledge, is emerging as an option to succeed Pep Guardiola. However, the future of the current 'skyblue' coach will depend on how the upcoming matches unfold and the changes the management is willing to make ahead of the summer.