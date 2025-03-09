Confirmed, This Will Be Gavi's Team if He Leaves Barça: 'An Old Acquaintance...'

After almost a year away from the playing fields due to his severe knee injury, Gavi returned to competition last September. The Sevillian midfielder, one of the leaders in the locker room despite just turning 20, knew how to be patient, work on timing, and stay close to his teammates. The return to competition was gradual; Barça didn't want risks, and Hansi Flick began to give him minutes gradually.

Gavi has participated, so far, in 24 matches in the 4 competitions that Barça is participating in this season. The Andalusian has played a total of 894 minutes, scoring two goals and providing 3 assists. Gavi is a highly competitive player and is not satisfied with the minutes played. Since his debut with Xavi Hernández, Gavi was used to being indisputable in the team, and with Flick, he has lost his previous prominence.

| E-Noticies

His quality, dedication, and commitment made him think that they would quickly lead him to the starting line-up, but the reality has been different. The enormous competitiveness in the culé midfield means that Flick has options to choose from, and on many occasions, he has preferred Dani Olmo or Fermín. Hansi Flick has a clear offensive vocation and finds in Olmo or Fermín two clearly offensive players, with presence and a goal-scoring instinct.

Hansi Flick Can't Find Space for Gavi

Gavi's situation at Barça is becoming entrenched; he is not playing as desired, and it doesn't seem that his future will be clarified in the short term. Gavi was gaining rhythm in the early stages of the current season and seemed to be fully integrated into the team. However, after several starts, he began to lose prominence, remaining for residual minutes or not appearing on the field.

In the last three matches, Gavi has been absent from the starting line-up, and in the last two, he hasn't even made it onto the field. It seems that Hansi Flick finds it difficult to fit Gavi into his game plan and prefers Olmo or Fermín over the Sevillian. It's a reality; Gavi has played only 27% of the last 810 minutes played by the team.

Joan Laporta Might Be Willing to Listen to Offers

In the usual soccer rumor mill, the idea circulates that Gavi is being punished for questioning certain decisions of the German coach. Barça knows that this situation can't be eternalized; the midfielder has a bright future and will not be willing to remain in the background. President Laporta, aware of the situation, might be willing to listen to offers and provide an exit for Gavi.

This exit could come from a familiar face, his former coach, Xavi Hernández, who is emerging as a possible new manager of Manchester United. Xavi, if he finally leads the English team, would ask United to sign Gavi, whom he sees as a key piece in his game plan. Other teams, like PSG under Luis Enrique, are also keeping an eye on him; clearly, Gavi won't lack offers.