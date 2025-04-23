Confirmed, This Is the Exact Date of Carlo Ancelotti's Farewell to Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has been a very successful coach in Real Madrid, winning multiple titles, including the Champions League. His experience and wisdom have been key to many of the Whites' achievements. However, the current season has been a challenge for the Italian.

Despite having a high-level squad, Carlo Ancelotti hasn't managed to find the formula for the team to perform at its best. The arrival of Kylian Mbappé, one of the most desired additions of the summer, seemed to be the perfect solution for Real Madrid. However, instead of making things easier, the Frenchman's adaptation has been problematic.

| Europa Press

Mbappé hasn't fully adapted to his role as a center forward, which has created confusion in the offensive zone. Although he is a world-class player, his lack of adaptation has affected the overall performance of Real Madrid. Additionally, his relationship with Vinícius Júnior is also being increasingly questioned.

The connection between both stars, which was expected to be key for the attack, hasn't been as smooth as anticipated. This has left Carlo Ancelotti without the cohesion needed to compete at the highest level, which has negatively impacted the results. Not only that, but it has also been key in defining his future.

Carlo Ancelotti's Departure Already Has a Date

Real Madrid's bad year will have fatal consequences for Carlo Ancelotti. Florentino Pérez has grown tired of Madrid's poor performance and has made a decision. The Italian is out of Bernabéu.

In fact, according to reports in El Partidazo de la Cadena COPE, there is already a date for his farewell. Florentino Pérez's idea is for Carlo Ancelotti to leave the Whites' bench at the end of the current season, but before the Club World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti's Replacement Will Arrive for the Club World Cup

Real Madrid already has, albeit provisionally, a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti. According to the latest information, Florentino Pérez is seriously considering Santiago Solari, who has already managed Madrid on an interim basis in the past, to take over for the Club World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti's situation in Real Madrid is at a critical point. The season has been complicated and the coach's future seems increasingly tied to the results of the coming months. Regardless of what happens, the Whites already have plans for a possible transition, which could mark the end of the Ancelotti era at Bernabéu.