Barça received the visit of RCD Mallorca at Montjuïc and secured the commitment with a narrow victory (1-0) in a match marked by Flick's massive rotations. Barça made moves forced by the schedule, and the substitutes replied despite the score, which doesn't reflect what was seen on the green grass of Lluís Companys. Barça fielded several less frequent players, and many of them replied: 3 discarded players sent a clear message to Joan Laporta, present in the box this Tuesday night.

Barça finished the match against RCD Mallorca with only one goal on their scoreboard, but Hansi Flick's team shot 40 times (13 on target). The result didn't show Barça's good match, which started the game with a starting eleven full of new faces: the main one was Ansu Fati, who started 40 matches later. The Spaniard, residing in Sant Cugat del Vallès, had a good match, although he was substituted by Raphinha in the early part of the second half.

[IMAGE]{934089}[/IMAGE]

Besides Ansu Fati, other substitute players sent a clear message to Joan Laporta: Eric García and Héctor Fort were important in Barça's victory against RCD Mallorca. Héctor Fort's case was the most notable: the young full-back played on the left wing and, despite the fatigue he showed in the 70th minute, he was very correct. Eric García, meanwhile, started as a right-back and positioned himself as a possible substitute for Jules Koundé, who rested ahead of the Copa del Rey final in Seville.

Barça's Ratings Against RCD Mallorca: 3 Substitutes Send a Warning to Joan Laporta

Wojciech Szczęsny (9): Great match from the Polish goalkeeper, who despite RCD Mallorca's chances, showed solid once again, keeping a clean sheet. He barely had work, but he was resolute in some occasions from the Balearic team during the first half.

Héctor Fort (7): Good performance from Fort, who finished the match against Celta upset for not having played a single minute. Flick gave him the starting position on the left lane, and the Catalan full-back didn't disappoint. He should have more minutes and compete directly with Gerard Martín now that Alejandro Balde is injured.

Ronald Araújo (6): Correct match from Araújo, who had a very clear goal chance in the first half. In defense, he fulfilled his role and served to give rest to the more regular players.

Iñigo Martínez (7): Another great match from the Basque center-back, who continues to be important in Flick's plans. He will be a starter against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final in Seville.

Eric García (9): Huge match from the player from Martorell, who debuted as a right-back under Hansi Flick's guidance. García showed that he plays soccer very well, which is why he is so versatile. He gave fluidity to the ball's exit and fulfilled his role to give rest to Jules Koundé.

Gavi (7): Good performance from the Andalusian midfielder, who started in the midfield alongside Pedri and Dani Olmo.

Pedri (10): Outstanding match from the Canarian magician, who could have finished the match with 3 goal assists. Although he didn't score or assist, Pedri was named MVP against RCD Mallorca.

Dani Olmo (8): The attacking midfielder from Terrassa scored the winning goal and was key during the first half. He was reserved in the 60th minute and left his place to Fermín López.

Ansu Fati (7): He hadn't been a starter for a long time, but the one from Sant Cugat del Vallès took advantage of the minutes to show that he is still alive in the fight for many more opportunities. He didn't find the net, but he had several chances and showed more spark than usual.

Ferran Torres (6): Notable match from the Valencian, who will be a starter against Real Madrid due to Robert Lewandowski's injury.

Lamine Yamal (6): Weak match from Lamine Yamal, who missed a clear one-on-one in the final stretch of the match. He could have provided assists, but his vision wasn't taken advantage of by the rest of the team.