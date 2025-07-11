There's a surprise with Álvaro Carreras's transfer fee: 'Real Madrid will pay...'

The top management at Real Madrid are fully committed to signing Álvaro Carreras. The left wing-back from Benfica, who was trained at "La Fábrica," will return to Bernabéu this summer, thus fulfilling one of Xabi Alonso's main wishes. The coach has requested his addition to strengthen the left-back position.

| Europa Press

The agreement seemed finalized before the Club World Cup, but the salary differences between both clubs stalled the operation. Now, however, the situation has completely changed and Álvaro Carreras is closer than ever to returning to Madrid.

A key night to unblock the operation

Everything took an unexpected turn on Tuesday night. Fabrizio Romano unexpectedly reported that Rafael Obrador, left-back from Real Madrid on loan at Deportivo de La Coruña, will move to Benfica. This move has been key to unlocking the negotiation between both clubs.

Obrador's transfer has been used as a bargaining chip to convince Benfica to let Álvaro Carreras leave. This smart strategy has brought both sides closer and has allowed the talks to be successfully reactivated.

The final price of Álvaro Carreras surprises

Benfica has set Álvaro Carreras's release clause at 50 million euros. However, Real Madrid expected that, thanks to the inclusion of Obrador in the transfer, they could lower the total cost of the operation. This wish hasn't come true, at least not as expected.

According to Fabrizio Romano, in the end Real Madrid will pay the 50 million that Benfica asked for Álvaro Carreras. However, they won't pay it all at once. The club has negotiated several installments so that the expense will have a smaller impact on the club's finances.

Álvaro Carreras fits the profile Xabi Alonso is looking for

Álvaro Carreras is a personal bet by Xabi Alonso, who believes that the left-back position needs an urgent improvement. Neither Ferland Mendy nor Fran García have managed to convince, and Carreras brings youth, speed, offensive projection, and training from the white house.

At just 22 years old, the Benfica footballer has become one of the most promising wing-backs in European soccer. His return to Real Madrid is a natural step and a very symbolic one, further strengthening Xabi's project with players who identify with the club.

Imminent signing

Everything indicates that, in the coming hours, Álvaro Carreras's arrival at Real Madrid will be made official. The agreement will be closed for 50 million euros, a bit more than what Florentino had planned.

However, the white defense is reinforced with a young, homegrown player with a huge future ahead. Álvaro Carreras arrives to provide a quality boost to Real Madrid's squad in a position that clearly needs to be strengthened.