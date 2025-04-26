Real Sociedad's Latest Leaves Barça KO'd, Eric García Warns Araújo: 'Now...'

Despite the absolute revelry surrounding the Barça environment, a quiet summer is not expected, not by a long shot. This, in fact, will not catch almost anyone by surprise, as it has become customary for each transfer market to be quite busy in the offices of Camp Nou. The summer of 2025 will be no different.

Although the sports results are outstanding, the sports management and the coaching staff agree that there are several positions that demand reinforcements. As always, for new players to arrive, some must leave first to free up Financial Fair Play.

In this context, one of the positions where there are excess players and, therefore, where departures may occur is in defense. One of those who will leave is Christensen, but since Barça intends to sign Jonathan Tah, another must leave. Now the dilemma is between Eric García and Ronald Araújo.

Initially, the equation seemed to be solved, as Eric García did not have much prominence in the first half of the season. Moreover, Imanol Alguacil had shown a strong interest in him for the next season. But now, suddenly, plot twist, everything has changed.

Imanol Alguacil's Farewell, Ronald Araújo's Downfall

This very week it has been revealed that Imanol Alguacil will leave Real Sociedad at the end of this season after more than six years at the Reale Arena. This directly affects Eric García, as it is possible that the next coach will not have the same interests and, therefore, the desire to sign the former City player may disappear.

What seems evident is that, as of today, Eric García has more prominence at Barça than Ronald Araújo. That's why, under these conditions, if the Catalan doesn't have interesting offers and decides to stay at Can Barça, the one more likely to leave is the Uruguayan. This is certainly preferred by Hansi Flick.

The German coach has relied on Eric García in recent matches as he had not done before. As a midfielder, defender, and even right-back. The Martorell native, although not a starter, fits much better into Flick's rotation than Ronald Araújo. He is his perfect wildcard, that is obvious.

Between one thing and another, the young player has already played almost 1,600 minutes this season, spread over 37 matches. Additionally, he has also managed to score three goals and provide two assists. It has undoubtedly been Eric García's best campaign since he arrived at Barça.