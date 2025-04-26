Confirm Vinícius Júnior's Replacement at Real Madrid: Florentino Always Wins

These are turbulent times on Castellana. Although Real Madrid is still alive in two competitions, the reality is that, no matter what happens, it has been a truly bleak season for the Whites. As if by magic, their boldness has vanished, devolving into a predictable and harmless team, unable to show itself as formidable as in the past.

For this reason, this summer is perceived as hectic in the offices of Santiago Bernabéu. Many summers later, there will be movement in Real Madrid, a lot of movement. One of the expectations, according to several media outlets close to the club's current events, is to make some changes in the offensive area. The truth is that this season only Kylian Mbappé has delivered.

| Europa Press

In fact, there are several rumors placing Vinícius Júnior away from the capital for the next season. His decline in performance has been evident and, therefore, he is no longer untouchable. From Saudi Arabia, they remain very persistent in signing the Brazilian, and this summer could bring the final blow. If that happens, Florentino should dust off the checkbook and go to the market.

In this context, journalist Mario Cortegana has stated that the president already has Vinícius Júnior's replacement chosen. We are talking about none other than Erling Haaland. This way, Florentino could fulfill his whim of bringing together the cyborg and Mbappé in the same team, something that seemed completely utopian a couple of years ago.

Erling Haaland, Goodbye Clauses

If we recall a bit and look back at the archives from the beginning of this 2025, we will remember that the Norwegian forward has recently renewed with Manchester City. It is, in fact, a lucrative contract of almost 30 million annually and practically lifelong; until 2034. However, there is a small detail that could benefit Real Madrid.

The issue is that in his new commitment, the infamous release clause has been removed. This means, according to AS at the time, that if Erling Haaland decides to leave Manchester before the end of the contract, the cityzen will not oppose. Obviously, they would have to negotiate with the interested club to agree on an exit price that could satisfy them.

We already know that this is not an extravagant problem for Florentino Pérez. In fact, the president of Real Madrid has not made a high-profile signing for years. Therefore, the savings account could be ready to undertake an operation that would involve such amounts.