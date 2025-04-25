Goodbye to the Premier? Laporta Confesses Barça Has a New Star for the Cup

Barça, led by Laporta, is a little over 24 hours away from playing the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid, but the market remains very active. In this direction, Laporta confesses the massive signing of a star with offers from the Premier League who, barring a radical turn, will sign for Barça before the Copa final. In fact, "e-Notícies" can confirm that this player, with multiple proposals from the English League, is waiting for Laporta to send him the contract to sign it in these next few hours.

Barça can win the second title of the season, but to do so they must overcome Real Madrid, the white club that arrives very affected after the elimination in the Champions League. Although Barça will not be able to register new players for the Copa del Rey final against Madrid, Laporta wants to take advantage of these previous hours to close a signing.

[IMAGE]{294007}[/IMAGE]

Barça's idea is clear: they want to finalize the arrival of a talent with many offers from the Premier as soon as possible, and for this, Laporta has a meticulous plan. Barça has been negotiating with this player for months, but Laporta has decided to pull the trigger in these last hours: the signing is entering the final and decisive stretch right now. The Copa final is approaching, and Laporta wants to leverage the momentum of a possible triumph against the eternal rival to convince a world star: Goodbye to the Premier?

Goodbye to the Premier League, Laporta Closes a Signing Just Before the Copa del Rey Final: Barça Confirms It

The FC Barcelona is enjoying a successful season under the direction of Hansi Flick. The team has achieved great accomplishments, such as winning the Spanish Super Cup, qualifying for the Champions League semifinals, and reaching the Copa final. However, the work still needs to be completed and also needs to be done in the offices, where Laporta is working to close a signing hours before the final kicks off.

It's no secret that Barça has been negotiating for weeks, if not months, for Jonathan Tah, the German central defender from Bayer Leverkusen. The defender, who finishes his contract this coming June, has many offers, especially from the Premier League, but Barça remains in the 'pole' at this time.

In fact, according to exclusive information from this digital outlet, Laporta plans to finalize the definitive agreement with Tah in these hours before the Copa del Rey final in Seville. The reason? Tah is represented by 'Gol International,' the agency of Pini Zahavi, a great friend of Laporta. Zahavi will be present, invited by the FC Barcelona, at the Copa final, so Laporta will take advantage of the situation to finalize the agreement with Jonathan Tah, who will become a culer.