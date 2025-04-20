Mohamed Salah's Latest Changes Barça's Plans: Flick Demands a €60M Signing

It's no secret that Barça's sports management is looking for a left winger to complete the team's offensive line-up. Mohamed Salah had been mentioned as a possible signing for Barça amid the uncertainty of his renewal with Liverpool. Everything seemed to indicate that the Egyptian forward might leave the Reds this summer, but against all odds, he ended up renewing.

Salah's contract was ending, and he would have arrived as a free agent, a masterstroke for Deco that ultimately won't happen. In this situation, Flick has requested a financial effort from Barça's top management. His intention is to sign a young winger with enormous potential valued at 60M, a price not at all unreasonable considering other options.

Remember that Desiré Doué's price from PSG is valued at 120M, or Rafael Leao from Milan at 100M. In this situation, Flick is clear, his target is Nico Williams. Last year, Flick opted for the signing of Dani Olmo due to the difficulties that arose in signing the Navarrese forward.

Hansi Flick Approves the Arrival of Nico Williams

The signing of the Navarrese will once again be a primary topic in this upcoming summer transfer market. The Navarrese has set a deadline of July 15 to close the deal to avoid precisely the saga of last summer. Barça won't have it easy as they will need to sell one of their stars to balance the figures of the operation.

The competition for Nico Williams is expected to be significant, considering that some of Europe's giants are also after the forward. Arsenal, which just reached the Champions League semifinals after eliminating Real Madrid, also aims for his addition. Other teams like Chelsea or PSG would also be closely following the skillful winger.

Barça's Problems with the Salary Cap

Although the Catalan team wouldn't have too many problems paying Nico Williams's clause valued at 62M, their problem would be another. We refer to the salary cap imposed by La Liga, which will prevent Barça from acting normally once again. The solution for the blaugrana entity would be the sale of an important player with a high salary.

Raphinha's name appears in the betting, but it seems unlikely that with the numbers the Brazilian is posting, Barça would agree to his sale. However, considering the delicate economic situation of the blaugrana, nothing is dismissible. Raphinha is posting Golden Boot numbers, and his sale could solve many of the pressing problems of the entity led by Joan Laporta.