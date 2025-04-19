Jonathan Tah Surprises, He Has Already Chosen Between Barça and Real Madrid: 'I'm Going to the...'

For months, there has been talk about the future of Bayer Leverkusen's center-back Jonathan Tah, who hasn't renewed with his current club. The German player's departure as a free agent is certain, and when everything seemed to indicate that his signing with Barça was a done deal, the matter is not clear. Hansi Flick had requested his signing; the coach knows him perfectly and understands that his defensive reliability would give a plus to the blaugrana defense.

The German center-back's contract ends, and he would arrive as a free agent, meaning Barça wouldn't have to spend a single euro on his signing. However, the great competition in defense and the recent renewal of Ronald Araújo have caused his signing to be put on hold. This factor has been taken advantage of by Real Madrid, which urgently needs to strengthen its defensive line due to its serious problems in defense.

| Canva

Jonathan Tah fits the profile that the Whites need in defense, a center-back who dominates aerial play and perfectly utilizes his physique. A center-back of great stature, 6 ft. 5 in. (1.95 m), he is a complete guarantee of security in the heart of the rearguard. In the past, Real Madrid discarded him, but given Barça's passivity, anything can happen.

Real Madrid Enters the Race for Jonathan Tah

The White team has reportedly intervened in recent weeks in the signing of the German center-back from Leverkusen. Real Madrid has been looking for a reliable center-back for some time, and their defensive urgencies have made them advance in the matter. Jonathan Tah is considered one of the best center-backs in the Bundesliga, being an undisputed starter in Xabi Alonso's team.

His profile meets the requirements sought by the White sports management, and they long for his signing. Tah could consider the alternative of landing at the Bernabéu and committing to Florentino Pérez. Xabi Alonso could be a decisive and determining factor in his final decision.

Uncertainties at Barça

Everything seemed to indicate that the German center-back would end up landing at Camp Nou this coming summer. Deco's negotiations with the player last January indicated that the signing was more than agreed upon. Barça's problem is the current number of center-backs on the roster, and to register new ones, departures must occur.

Andreas Christensen doesn't count for Hansi Flick but has a contract until 2026, and Barça will try to find him a way out. The recent renewal of Ronald Araújo also questions the possible arrival of Tah unless the Uruguayan is transferred this summer. Many uncertainties still to be solved at Barça, although Jonathan Tah remains calm and isolates himself from the rumors, knowing that Deco assured him that his signing would be a reality.