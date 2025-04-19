Fermín López isn't an undisputed starter at Barça under Hansi Flick but holds vital importance for the German coach. Fermín joined the preseason later due to his presence at the Paris Olympics where he was a key player for La Roja. An Olympic champion, his great work was rewarded by Barça renewing his contract until June 2029 with a 500M clause.

The Andalusian wasn't lucky as he barely joined the group before getting injured, and the good form of Dani Olmo and Gavi deprived him of minutes. However, Fermín has gradually been integrated into Flick's scheme, becoming his preferred wildcard. The Andalusian has been a substitute in 21 of 36 matches played this season, contributing 5 goals and 9 assists.

It's not been an easy season for Fermín, who has seen how he lost his starting spot compared to last season where he scored 11 goals in 42 matches. The intense competition combined with physical problems have deprived him of a starting position in most matches. But after his recovery, he has been gaining more minutes, becoming a very important player for Flick.

Fermín's Future

With Dani Olmo's absence, Fermín has become the German coach's preferred footballer in the starting eleven. His versatility, vision of the game, intensity, and scoring ability captivate Flick, who sees Fermín as a player of maximum reliability and assurance. However, despite his good performance, rumors of a possible midfield signing have created some uncertainty about his future.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick has always been clear about Fermín López, betting on the Andalusian and not wanting to hear about a possible transfer. Despite starting from a secondary role, his performances are always intense and productive. His dedication, combined with his technical ability, has made him one of the most valued footballers by the coaching staff.

Fermín Can Breathe Easy

In recent months, there had been rumors that Barça might bring in a young German talent for the midfield. Florian Wirtz, at 21 years old, is one of the most promising footballers in European soccer. His performances were crucial for Leverkusen to be crowned Bundesliga champions last season.

It is becoming increasingly evident that the young German attacking midfielder's future doesn't lie at Camp Nou. Manchester City, in the midst of a renewal operation, is strongly betting on signing the striker, offering him a lucrative contract. However, City won't have it easy, as Leverkusen is determined to demand 150M from the English if they want the player.

Guardiola has reportedly spoken with Wirtz, assuring him that he would be the cornerstone of the new project alongside Norwegian Haaland. City is willing to offer him a salary that could reach 25M per season. Their big problem will be reaching an agreement with Bayern Leverkusen for the transfer.