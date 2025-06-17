Rodrygo's situation is final, there's no turning back now: at Real Madrid, they applaud

The future of Rodrygo Goes has been the subject of constant rumors in recent months. Just over a year ago, ahead of the Champions League final, he hinted at his fondness for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's team showed interest in signing him, and Rodrygo didn't close the door to a possible departure, but the situation has changed dramatically in recent days.

Rodrygo's season hasn't been the best: after a promising start, his performance has plummeted in the final stretch. Under Carlo Ancelotti's management, the Brazilian has only scored 14 goals throughout the season, a figure that's far from expectations. This low level has fueled doubts about Rodrygo's future and has led many fans to demand his departure this summer.

Rodrygo has many offers in Europe

It's clear that Rodrygo Goes has earned recognition in Europe. Top-level clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, PSG, and Liverpool have shown interest in Rodrygo. However, the player has remained silent, neither denying nor confirming the rumors.

His future at the club seemed uncertain, but in the last few hours, a conversation with the new coach, Xabi Alonso, has changed things. According to the newspaper MARCA, Rodrygo Goes has made the decision to stay at Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso's arrival has been key to this shift in his future: he feels renewed and eager to show his quality. The Brazilian is delighted with the Basque coach's instructions and his focus on player development. In fact, Rodrygo has expressed his happiness about working under Xabi Alonso's management and has made it clear that right now he's only thinking about Real Madrid.

Rodrygo Goes gains points to stay

Rodrygo's change of course is good news for Real Madrid, since the club sees a promising future in him. With Xabi Alonso's arrival, the team hopes to recover the level of many players who haven't performed at their best this season, and Rodrygo Goes is one of them.

Thus, when everything seemed decided in the opposite direction, Rodrygo is now committed to staying at Real Madrid. Despite the interest from other clubs and the situation regarding his performance, the conversation with Xabi Alonso has been key for the forward to renew his commitment to the club.