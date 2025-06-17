Bombshell! Real Madrid unveil their most anticipated 'signing': social media are on fire

Real Madrid begins a new era full of excitement. The white fans want to compete for the LaLiga title again, but above all for the Champions League. Last season's poor results and the great campaign by their eternal rival, Barça, have led to significant changes in the structure of the club from the Spanish capital.

Carlo Ancelotti left his position and was replaced by Xabi Alonso, who has taken on the challenge of bringing Madrid back to the European elite. The new coach is clear that, to achieve this, the team needs reinforcements. Dean Huijsen, Franco Mastantuono, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the new faces at Real Madrid, although they won't be the only ones.

After the Club World Cup, the white club expects the arrival of Álvaro Carreras, and additional surprises in the market can't be ruled out. Beyond the signings requested by Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid has surprised their supporters with the official presentation of their major "signing" for this season. We're talking about the second kit for 2025/2026.

A second kit that doesn't please the fans

This new "signing" represents a new stage for the team, and although it's just a jersey, the fans have received it with considerable anticipation. The new away jersey is dark in color, with yellow lines that give it a vibrant and modern touch.

According to the images revealed, the jersey will be used in the Club World Cup and in some matches next season. However, the reaction from the club's supporters hasn't been entirely positive. Many have expressed their disagreement with the design and have criticized the contrast between the dark color and the yellow lines.

The only way to change the fans' opinion is with results

Despite the negative comments, it's well known that the jersey won't be fully judged until the team starts winning with it. If Real Madrid starts to achieve good results and titles, the fans' opinion could change drastically.

The club's history is full of kits that, at first, were rejected, but ended up being acclaimed when the team reached glory.

Xabi Alonso's arrival on Real Madrid's bench marks the beginning of a new era, and this second kit could be a symbol of this change. The fans will wait to see their team win and, with that, perhaps transform the perception of this new jersey.