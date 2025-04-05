Ter Stegen Asks for the Impossible and Hansi Flick Responds: 'It's Not the Time'

FC Barcelona is experiencing one of its best seasons in a long time. Under the direction of Hansi Flick, the team has managed to turn the situation around in a few months, bringing happiness to the Barça locker room.

Barça is in great form, both in LaLiga and the Champions League, and the atmosphere within the club is positive. However, there is a situation that could overshadow this good moment: Ter Stegen's recovery.

The German goalkeeper, after several months of recovery from a serious knee injury, is determined to regain the starting position before the current season ends.

In this regard, in recent hours, Ter Stegen has acknowledged that his goal is to be back with the team as soon as possible.

| Europa Press

"If I handle the pressure well and all aspects of training with the team, I'll give the coach a little nudge to let him know I'm ready," stated the German goalkeeper.

Ter Stegen Wants to Play a Champions League Final

Ter Stegen has a clear desire: to play again, even in a possible Champions League final. The German knows that his presence in that stage would be crucial and has expressed his hope to replicate what Thibaut Courtois did last year with Real Madrid.

Let's remember that the Belgian played in the last Champions League final, despite Lunin playing the entire competition in goal.

However, for Ter Stegen to return to the starting position in that final, it would be necessary for Wojciech Szczesny, the current starter, to be sidelined from the competition. A situation that makes this option very unlikely.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The scenario seems complicated, as Szczesny's performance this season has been remarkable. The Polish goalkeeper has proven to be a great substitute for Ter Stegen, and his level has been very good in the most important matches.

Replacing him in the final stretch of the season could be risky, and Szczesny's consistent performance puts him in a difficult position to replace.

Hansi Flick's Response: "Step by Step"

Hansi Flick has replied to Ter Stegen's statements very clearly and cautiously. "Ter Stegen was also on the field today, but we have to go step by step.

We have to wait; now is not the time to make decisions or talk about this. We must focus on what is happening today," said Flick.

| Europa Press

The Barça coach made it clear that, although Ter Stegen is making an effort to recover, it is not the time to make decisions about his return to the starting position.

Ter Stegen's Future at Barça

Despite the doubts, Ter Stegen remains an important figure at Barça. His return will be key for the team, but everything will depend on his physical evolution and the final decision of Hansi Flick.

With Szczesny at a great level, the competition for Barça's goalkeeping position could be one of the most interesting stories in the final stretch of the season.