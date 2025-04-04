Surprise, No One Demanded It: Carlo Ancelotti's Replacement Is a Barça Legend

Real Madrid continues its fight to achieve the treble this season. Despite the pressure, Carlo Ancelotti's team keeps showing great effectiveness in the results of all competitions.

In the Champions League, Real Madrid has reached the quarter-finals, with clear chances to advance. In the Copa del Rey, the team is also in the final, giving them another opportunity to lift a trophy.

Finally, in LaLiga, Real Madrid is in second place, just three points behind the leader, FC Barcelona. In summary, Real Madrid remains alive in all competitions and the season can still end with several trophies.

| E-Noticies

However, in a club as demanding as Real Madrid, the pressure is constant. Despite the good results, Carlo Ancelotti's continuity is not assured, as the club's management neither forgives nor forgets.

If Carlo Ancelotti is not able to lift a trophy this season, his stay at the club could conclude this season, despite having a contract until 2026.

The Pressure on Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Pérez's View

Real Madrid has a history of success and a huge demand to keep winning. This means that, although the results are good, sporting successes are what really determine a coach's permanence.

Ancelotti, one of the most successful coaches in the club's recent history, is under pressure. Florentino Pérez, president of Real Madrid, is already looking at the transfer market and considering replacements for Ancelotti if the team doesn't manage to lift a trophy this season.

| Europa Press

Names like Xabi Alonso, José Mourinho, and Zinedine Zidane have been the most mentioned in recent weeks as possible successors to Ancelotti.

However, in recent hours, Florentino Pérez has started to consider a surprising option: Cesc Fàbregas, former Barcelona player and current coach of Como.

Cesc Fàbregas, an Unexpected Candidate for Real Madrid

Cesc Fàbregas has surprised many with his excellent performance at the helm of Como, a team in Italy's Serie B. Despite being relatively new to the coaching role, Fàbregas has shown great ability to lead his team and has achieved outstanding performance.

His play style, which combines possession and playmaking, has made him seen as a valid option for a club of Real Madrid's stature.

The former midfielder, who recently retired, has proven that he is more than ready to make the leap to a top-level team.

| Europa Press

His tactical intelligence, combined with his experience in elite soccer, makes him an interesting candidate for Real Madrid.

However, Fàbregas's signing will depend on Carlo Ancelotti's results this season. If Real Madrid doesn't win titles, the possibility of Fàbregas taking the reins of the team would increase.

The Future of Carlo Ancelotti and Cesc Fàbregas

The future of Carlo Ancelotti remains uncertain and everything will depend on what the team achieves in the final stretch of the season. If there are no titles, Florentino Pérez could make the decision to seek a new coach.

Cesc Fàbregas, although a surprising option, is on the list of possible substitutes. Real Madrid's season will be key to determining if Ancelotti continues at the helm or if the club opts for a change with a coach like Fàbregas.