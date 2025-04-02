The Money Barça Will Receive if They Win the Copa del Rey Comes to Light: Laughable Amount

Barça dreams of being in the Copa del Rey final, but to do so, they must overcome Atlético de Madrid in the second leg of the semifinals this Wednesday. In the Copa del Rey final, which will be held on Saturday, April 26 at La Cartuja (Seville), Real Madrid is already waiting, having defeated Real Sociedad. Interestingly, Barça, somewhat financially strained, already knows the amount of money they would receive if they advance to the final and, above all, if they win it.

In these last hours, the amount of money the next Copa del Rey winner will receive has come to light, and the figure, according to official sources, is laughable. It is, mainly, because it is very low compared to other major tournaments like the UEFA ChampionsLeague, which distribute prizes that reach millions of euros. Barça has already been earning money in several Copa del Rey rounds, but they dream of reaching the final in Seville and winning it to increase that level of income.

[IMAGE]{545859}[/IMAGE]

How much money has Barça earned in this edition of the Copa del Rey? Well, for now, Flick's Barça has earned a little over 1 million euros. The distribution works as follows: 650,000 euros from television rights (13 million in total distributed among the 20 First Division clubs) and 437,500 euros for victories.

The Money Barça Will Receive If They Win the Copa del Rey Comes to Light: Laughable Figure

Barça has earned a little over 1 million, and if they reach the Copa del Rey final, they would be guaranteed to add 400,000 euros to their income. This amount is what the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) pays to the tournament's runner-up. However, if Barça wins the Copa del Rey final and, therefore, lifts the trophy in the final in Seville, the club would earn 550,000 euros.

In other words, if Barça manages to defeat Atlético and beat Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, they could win a total of 1.5M€. The amount is laughable compared to what UEFA pays the Champions League winner, but it is clear that the Copa del Rey has less impact.

Additionally, Barça is also competing to lift the LaLiga EA Sports title, a competition that offers 60 million euros to the domestic tournament winner.