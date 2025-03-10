Surprise, Vitor Roque Explains What Endrick Told Him to Leave Barça: 'I...'

The trajectory of Vitor Roque at Barça has been, to say the least, unexpected and full of ups and downs. His arrival in January 2024, prompted by Gavi's injury, surprised many. However, his time at the Catalan club was not as expected.

After his incorporation, Vitor Roque found few opportunities to prove his worth. Under Xavi Hernández's direction, he spent more time on the bench than on the field. With Hansi Flick's arrival to the culé bench, his situation didn't improve; in fact, he didn't even have the chance to showcase his quality in official matches.

| @FCBarcelona

Loan to Betis and Return to Brazil

Due to the lack of playing time, the Brazilian forward was loaned to Real Betis in the summer of 2024. During his time with the verdiblanco team, Vitor Roque played 33 matches and scored seven goals, but he didn't achieve the desired stability. This situation led him to make the decision to return to Brazil, signing with Palmeiras until 2029.

Vitor Roque's European experience raises questions about whether his arrival on the old continent was premature. At 20 years old, he might have needed more time in Brazil to mature as a footballer. The return to Palmeiras gives him the opportunity to relaunch his career in a familiar and competitive environment.

| Europapress

The Conversation with Endrick Before His Return

Before parting ways with Barça, Vitor Roque had a revealing conversation with Endrick, forward of Real Madrid. About this meeting, Vitor Roque commented: "I spoke with Endrick and he wished me good luck. He's a guy I really support. We only faced each other and now being here at Palmeiras, where he made so much history, is a source of great joy for me."

While Vitor Roque faced difficulties in Europe, Endrick has had an outstanding performance at Real Madrid. Despite having only four starts in the season, he has demonstrated his effectiveness with six goals in 474 minutes of play, averaging a goal every 79 minutes. This difference in performances highlights the importance of adaptation and environment in the development of young talents.