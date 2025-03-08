Alejandro Balde is Out, Hansi Flick Has Fallen in Love: Barça Pays €50M Without Hesitation

Alejandro Balde is being a key piece for Barça during the current season. Under Hansi Flick's direction, the young left-back has shown outstanding performance. His ability to unexpectedly join the attack and his defensive solidity have been essential in the German coach's scheme, but he hasn't always performed at this high level.

Last season, with Xavi Hernández in charge, Alejandro Balde went through challenging times. His performance was inconsistent, which led to João Cancelo taking his starting position. To make matters worse, a serious injury sidelined him during the last months of competition.

| @alejandrobalde

His prolonged absence sparked countless rumors about his future, but with the arrival of Hansi Flick everything has changed. Alejandro Balde now seems to be indisputable on the left side of Barça's defense. He is showing a renewed version and it is evident that he has placed special emphasis on the defensive aspect.

However, despite the good level recently shown by Alejandro Balde, a rumor has started to gain strength in the last few hours that complicates his future at Barça. Hansi Flick has focused his attention on another full-back who has dazzled on the European scene: Álvaro Carreras.

Álvaro Carreras, the Full-Back Who Has Captivated Hansi Flick

Álvaro Carreras is being one of the revelations of the season. His performance in the match against Barça in the Champions League did not go unnoticed. Carreras proved to be a true powerhouse on the flank, combining defensive solidity with impressive offensive capability.

Álvaro Carreras's release clause is set at 50M euros, a figure that Barça would be willing to assume without hesitation. The management, backed by Hansi Flick, sees Carreras as a unique opportunity to strengthen the left-back position. However, his signing would leave Alejandro Balde in a difficult position.

Alejandro Balde Faces Off Against Álvaro Carreras

The potential arrival of Álvaro Carreras raises questions about Alejandro Balde's future. Although his performance has been remarkable, direct competition with a player of Carreras's caliber could relegate him to the bench. This situation would force Balde to strive even harder to maintain his place in the starting eleven.

Internal competition is often beneficial for elite teams. Hansi Flick is aware that well-understood competitiveness fosters continuous improvement and prevents complacency among players. In this context, Alejandro Balde and Álvaro Carreras could benefit from this rivalry, elevating their performance and, consequently, that of the team.