Better Than Mohamed Salah, Barça Prevents Him from Going to Arabia: Deco Secures His Signature

Mohamed Salah is being one of the best wingers in the Premier League, and Liverpool is where it is thanks to his TOP performance. The Egyptian has received many offers over the past few years, but he has preferred to stay with his current team. With a contract until this summer, the forward has to start thinking about his future.

As far as it is known, Mohamed Salah has not reached any renewal agreement with his entity and will be free this summer. Barça, meanwhile, wants to ensure good results in attack. Although Salah was the best option to strengthen the offense, Deco will secure the signing of another star who offers more guarantees.

| Europa Press

Deco Rules Out Mohamed Salah

Deco has had to deal with many situations that not everyone could handle. The Portuguese went from being a footballers' agent to a sporting director in just a few months, something that shocked a good part of the fans. Although he has made mistakes like the one with Vitor Roque, he has also signed some very competent stars.

During the summer transfer market, people criticized Deco a lot for his little movement, as he did not get to work until the last week. In fact, being unable to convince Nico Williams was one of the reasons why people got angry. After the "no" from the Athletic winger, Deco doesn't want to take risks with possible signings like Mohamed Salah and has made a crucial decision for the club's future.

Mohamed Salah has 30 goals and 22 assists in 40 matches, numbers that have caught Barça's attention. However, Deco seems to prefer to stick with his great protégé: Raphinha. Barça's '11' already has 25 goals and 18 assists in 40 matches, prompting the sporting director to offer him a renewal.

| @FCBarcelona

Raphinha Will Sign with Barça Until 2030

Although Mohamed Salah would be a great addition, Deco prefers to secure Raphinha, whom he convinced not to leave for Arabia in the summer. Although the Brazilian did not want to leave, his bad moment forced him to consider the option of going to Saudi Arabia. But now, seeing his great form, the sporting director will extend Raphinha's contract until 2030.

Raphinha wants to stay at Barça, and Deco wants him to continue, so there will be no problems for his continuity. However, the decision will have consequences for Barça's sports planning. If the club decides to renew the '11', it will not have enough budget or salary mass to try to sign Mohamed Salah.

Therefore, Deco must decide between Raphinha and Salah, and his decision is already made. He prefers to stay with the Brazilian, who has already shown he can adapt to the style proposed by Flick and is performing at a high level.