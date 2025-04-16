FC Barcelona keeps showing a great level this season under the direction of Hansi Flick. However, internal debates continue, as some key decisions still need to be solved. Barça's board faces several dilemmas that could change the club's course in the coming months.

One of the main concerns is the future of Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward remains essential for Barça, scoring goals and leading the attack. However, the board considers it's time to bring in a younger forward for the future, which could lead to Lewandowski leaving the club this very summer.

| FCB

Hansi Flick Has More Doubts to solve

In the midfield, doubts also arise. Dani Olmo has been indisputable for Hansi Flick when he's healthy, but Gavi keeps showing a great attitude in every match. Meanwhile, the pivot is another contested position, with Marc Casadó and Bernal waiting for the next season while De Jong keeps proving his quality every time he plays.

Despite these decisions, the most heated debate at Barça is about the goalkeeper position. Szczęsny has earned the starting spot after Ter Stegen's injury and has proven to be a great goalkeeper. However, the captain's return is near, creating uncertainty about who will be the starter next year.

Hansi Flick's Solution Plays at Real Sociedad

Amid this uncertainty, Hansi Flick has started exploring options in the market. Real Sociedad's goalkeeper, Álex Remiro, has entered Barça's agenda. Remiro has been one of LaLiga's revelations, showing his quality and great reliability in every match, making him an attractive option for Barça.

If Barça manages to sign Real Sociedad's goalkeeper, the competition in the goalkeeper position would intensify. This could mean that Ter Stegen wouldn't be willing to be a substitute and would have to leave the club. With Álex Remiro, Hansi Flick could further strengthen the goalkeeper position, but it could also create great internal pressure to decide who will occupy the desired starting spot.

Signing Álex Remiro could be the key to resolving Barça's goalkeeper dilemma. If he arrives, Ter Stegen might step aside and seek a new destination. With Hansi Flick at the helm, the decision on who will be the starter will be crucial for the team's future.