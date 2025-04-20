Simeone Does Gavi a Favor, His No. 1 Rival Joins Atlético: He Won't Play for Barça

Gavi has won over Barça fans with his grit and attitude, and since his breakthrough into the first team, he has been essential. His ability to generate pressure and his tireless energy are crucial to keeping the team's competitiveness. However, the current situation at Barça is not ideal for the young midfielder.

Despite his importance within the group, Gavi is not enjoying the amount of playing time he would like. The serious injury he suffered last season cost him part of his starting position, and currently, Dani Olmo has gained Hansi Flick's trust to play behind Lewandowski. This direct competition has considerably reduced Gavi's chances of making the starting eleven.

| Europa Press

Gavi's Renewal and His Future at Barça

Despite not being a starter in many matches, Gavi has made it clear that his intention is to stay at Barça. He recently signed a new contract until 2030, a move that not only secures him at the club for several more seasons but also reflects his commitment to the culé project. However, as the transfer market approaches, many rumors about his possible departure have circulated.

This summer could bring significant changes for Gavi, but it won't be due to the arrival of a new signing that diminishes his prominence. In a turn of events, Atlético Madrid has decided to sign one of Gavi's most direct competitors: Álex Baena.

Atlético Madrid Gets Ahead of Barça

Álex Baena, the talented Villarreal midfielder, had been linked to Barça as one of the possible reinforcements for the midfield. However, Atlético Madrid, under Simeone's direction, has stepped forward and seems set to acquire the player. Despite the culé interest, Atleti has bid more strongly, offering a sports project that has convinced Álex Baena, who has chosen to change scenery.

With this decision, Atlético Madrid does Gavi an indirect favor. The arrival of Álex Baena at Barça would have increased the competition in the midfield, a situation that could have further affected Gavi. The young player would find himself in an even tighter battle for the starting position.