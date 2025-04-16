Official, Barça Makes an Unexpected Decision with Ansu Fati: 'Deco is Willing...'

Ansu Fati was one of the great promises of soccer when he debuted at FC Barcelona, as his breakthrough left performances that compared him to figures like Leo Messi. However, after several years marked by injuries, his impact on the field has drastically diminished. In the current season, Ansu has played only 169 minutes under Hansi Flick's orders, which underscores how far he is from being a key piece at Barça.

Despite his young age, Ansu Fati seems to have been caught in a spiral of injuries and lack of continuity. The version that was shown at the beginning of his career, full of flashes of talent, is now just a shadow. A situation that has forced Deco to make a move and propose a U-turn in the future of the '10'.

| @ansufati

Barça has taken a clear measure regarding his future: Ansu Fati will leave the club in the summer. This measure seems to be irreversible, as the club's sports management has already determined that it is time to end this stage. Deco, to facilitate his farewell, is willing to make an unexpected gesture.

Farewell Minutes for Ansu Fati

Although his departure is already decided, Hansi Flick has committed to giving him some minutes in the final stretch of the season. This gesture, which might seem like a last opportunity for Fati, has a practical reason behind it. The German coach knows that for any club to be interested in the forward, he needs to show that he is still competitive.

Hansi Flick, aware of the situation, will give him some minutes in the remaining matches to increase his market value. This won't change Ansu Fati's future, but at least it will allow the player to have some visibility and, hopefully, find a destination that restores his confidence. The lack of opportunities at Barça makes his situation difficult, and Deco wants to do his part so that he can leave the Catalan club without too many problems.

Deco Is Willing to Let Ansu Fati Leave for Free

Although Barça will try to gain economic benefit, Ansu Fati's future could take a surprising turn after Deco's latest decision.

In an attempt to free up salary space and facilitate the player's departure, Deco is willing to allow the forward to leave without receiving any financial compensation. This radical gesture highlights the club's willingness for Fati to leave the team definitively, even if it means losing money in the process.