Surprise, They Reveal Why Nico Williams Says No to Barça: Lamine Yamal Already Knows

The first seasons of soap operas are usually the best, there's no doubt about that. However, if they work well, or if they spark wide interest, it's expected to be complicated for them to remain a single installment. This has happened, for example, in the long saga of Mbappé's signing to Real Madrid; and it seems that something similar will happen with Nico Williams to Barça.

It seemed that everything was going to be decided last summer when the culés bet very strongly on him, but finally Nico Williams decided to stay in Bilbao, at least, one more season. Meanwhile, Barça didn't fully satisfy its need to sign a left winger. In fact, the search for a footballer for that position is seen as one of Deco's top priorities for the summer of 2025.

| Europapress

It's true that the level shown by Raphinha is practically impossible to be improved by whoever may arrive in the transfer market. However, the Brazilian, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, doesn't have a reliable substitute. That's why Barça will go for a left winger and, once again, the big favorite is Nico Williams.

At first, it might seem complex that, this time, any barrier could be imposed between Nico Williams and Barça. The striker is eager to take a step forward in his career and in the culé locker room he has great friends, like Lamine Yamal. Moreover, the salary that the Catalans could offer him, in case of making a sale, would already be higher than what he earns at San Mamés.

Lamine Yamal Discovers What's Really Happening with Nico Williams

However, despite everything mentioned, a new premise has now appeared that could be the main reason why Nico Williams might finally say "no" to Barça. From FCB Noticias they suspect that Athletic's '10' isn't clear about his move to Camp Nou because they can't guarantee him the prominence he desires. Or, at least, the one they can assure him in other interested clubs like Bayern, Liverpool, or Arsenal.

We've already said that Raphinha is immovable on the left wing and that, although he can also play as an attacking midfielder, there are Olmo, Gavi, and Fermín. It will be difficult, and Nico Williams knows it, for his arrival to cause changes in Barça's fixed starting eleven. That poses a significant handicap for him to end up deciding to wear blue and garnet.

Nico Williams, although he is Barça's first option, isn't the only one. If he finally delivers his definitive "no," Deco could activate other top-level options that he perceives as likely. For example, Rafael Leao is still strongly rumored, who might be willing to leave Milan in search of a new European adventure.