He Couldn't Play with Messi at Barça, He Will in MLS: Top Signing at Inter Miami

Leo Messi is, without a doubt, the best player in history, and he has proven it throughout his career in LaLiga and MLS. Besides what he has managed to excel in, the Argentine star has maintained a high level for over 15 years. His story at Barça will be very difficult to repeat, and all current footballers have dreamed of playing alongside him.

Meanwhile, Barça has gone through some bad years in economic terms, but it is already recovering. Unfortunately, the Catalan club couldn't retain Messi, who shines in Inter Miami. Now, the '10' will welcome with open arms the signing of a great footballer who was close to Barça and with whom he will share a locker room in MLS.

Messi and His Keen Eye on MLS

Several people who have shared a work environment with Messi assure that he is very critical of his teammates. When he sees potential in them, he pushes them to the maximum to show what they are capable of. For example, when Pedri arrived at Barça, Leo Messi was very alert to him and regularly advised him.

Messi usually doesn't fail when he believes in someone and is requesting signings from Inter Miami to be more competitive. MLS was a league that wasn't very well regarded, but it has increasingly positioned itself on the map. The '10' is trying to form the best squad possible.

Players like Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets are delighted in Miami and are giving the team prestige. More and more people in the United States are following MLS, and largely, it's thanks to Messi. To continue growing, the Argentine star will receive help from the recently returned to professional soccer, Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba and Messi in MLS, the Head-to-Head That Wasn't Possible

Throughout Paul Pogba's professional career, Barça showed interest in him on several occasions. He could never land in the Ciudad Condal, but now he could share a locker room with Messi in MLS. The Frenchman has just returned from his doping suspension, which was reduced after it was determined that it wasn't intentional.

Considering that Paul Pogba is without a team, it wouldn't be surprising if he ended up in MLS. Leo Messi wants to be ready for the 2026 World Cup, and with Pogba's help, anything is possible.