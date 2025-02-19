Surprise, Luis Díaz Demands 4 Conditions to Sign for Barça: 'guardiola Said...'

Barça has already started the summer transfer market and wants its big signing to be the Colombian forward Luis Díaz, who has already spoken with Guardiola for guidance. The Liverpool winger was already offered to Barça during the last summer transfer market, but the culer club had no salary margin to try to take him out of England. Now, with Barça closer than ever to LaLiga EA Sports's 1:1, Luis Díaz has offered himself to Barça again, but he demands 4 surprise conditions to sign now.

Luis Díaz has been a loyal Barça fan for many years: he admires Guardiola, with whom he has spoken several times about his time in the best Barça in history. The Colombian killer knows that Barça is looking for offensive firepower and, therefore, he has offered himself to Joan Laporta through some intermediaries, who believe that the operation will be closed. Luis Díaz would move ahead of Athletic Club's left winger Nico Williams, who would already find it very difficult to sign with Barça during this upcoming summer transfer market.

Barça and especially Deco value Luis Díaz very highly, who dreams of wearing the culer colors this coming summer. Barça believes that the signing of Luis Díaz will be closed, but confirms that the Colombian, now at Liverpool, demands 4 surprising conditions to sign for Barça this summer. Joan Laporta has spoken with Luis Díaz over the phone and has promised him an effort, but the Colombian knows he must be patient because Barça has financial difficulties.

Luis Díaz Is the Chosen One to Sign for Barça: Guardiola Recommends Him and the Colombian Makes Himself Available to Joan Laporta

Barça seemed to have forgotten about Luis Díaz, but it is not true at all: the Liverpool player is the chosen one and, if he accepts, he will be the big signing of 2025. Barça seems to be the destination that attracts him the most, but the culer club will have to make a great effort to sign a Luis Díaz who earns about €7M annually. Barça's effort will not only have to be financial, Joan Laporta already knows that to sign Luis Díaz, the club will have to assure him 4 more than surprising conditions for him to sign.

Luis Díaz is excited about the possibility of signing for Barça, as reported by 'El Chiringuito de Jugones', but he also wants some guarantees or comforts to perform at the highest level. Luis Díaz has already contacted Barça and Joan Laporta is working to be able to formalize the arrival of the scorer, who would become important for Hansi Flick. Other clubs have inquired about Luis Díaz, but the Colombian star's agents have been very clear: "Luis Díaz only wants to sign for Barça and we are in negotiation phases".

Surprise, Luis Díaz Demands 4 Conditions to Sign for Barça: 'Guardiola Said...'

There are many months left for the current season to end, but Barça wants to be cautious and wants to close the first summer signings. The main objective is to secure the services of Liverpool's panita Luis Díaz, who is very much liked by Deco and has Hansi Flick's 'OK'. If nothing goes wrong, Barça will pay a transfer fee for a Luis Díaz who is willing to dig in his heels so that Liverpool lets him accept the challenge of the culer club.

Meanwhile, Barça also dreams of the great signing of Luis Díaz, but sources from the Catalan entity point out that the Colombian demands 4 conditions to sign: they are surprising. Guardiola spoke with Díaz and made it clear to him that signing for Barça is different: Barça is a demanding club and the fans not only want their team to win. Luis Díaz is very clear that he wants to arrive well-prepared at Barça, so the Colombian winger demands 4 conditions to sign now for Hansi Flick's Barça.

As we explained earlier, Luis Díaz wants to sign now with Barça, but he has requested some surprising conditions to sign now with Barça, which wants to secure his signature in these months. Díaz has demanded that his salary be maintained, that Barça pays his transfer fee before August and that Laporta and Flick hire him a personal physical trainer. Luis Díaz has requested the signing of a personal trainer because he wants to be prepared for a "beastly" challenge, as Guardiola has told him.