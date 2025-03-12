Gavi, Andalusian midfielder for Barça, is tired of the rumors that place him far from the culer club and has decided to speak out to dispel all kinds of doubts. The Barça midfielder, who was once again a substitute in the Champions League match against Benfica, spoke after the match and made his point of view very clear. Gavi has lost his starting position to Dani Olmo, an Egarense talent who is a step ahead of the Andalusian in terms of offensive play creation, but they are different profiles.

This is how Gavi sees it, who assured that he is very calm at Barça and confident with the decisions of Hansi Flick, who has placed the team ahead of individualities. Gavi hasn't been a starter with Barça for several matches, but he remains firm in his decision and has already communicated it: he assures that he already knows which team he will play for next year. His last match in the starting eleven was on February 17 against Rayo Vallecano, but Gavi is clear that "the team rotates a lot" and that his position is assured.

After the match against Benfica, in which Barça achieved a brilliant qualification for the quarterfinals, Gavi spoke to the press. The Barça midfielder evaluated many aspects, but above all paid a lot of attention when answering a question about his immediate future at FC Barcelona.

Surprise, Gavi Says Enough and Tells the Truth: "Next Year I'll Play in the..."

To put everything in context, we must consider that Gavi, a youth player from Barça, has missed some matches due to a febrile process. This process kept him off the field in the matches against Real Sociedad and Benfica, and he also missed the match against Osasuna as it was not played. Despite this febrile process, Gavi seems to have lost his place in the starting team, especially in the big matches where Flick bets on his best warriors.

Although this feeling is shared by several sources at Barça, Gavi claims to have clear objectives, which he explained after the Champions League match against Benfica.

"Annoyed for not being a starter? Not at all, people make up a lot. Offers from here and I don't know what, but it's all lies. I've signed for five years at Barça and I'm going to fulfill them because it's the club of my life".

In addition to stating that he will continue playing at Barça, Gavi also revealed what is a real feeling within the locker room: there are very few undisputed starters, as the group rotates a lot. "I'll be at Barça as long as I can. We rotate a lot, I'm calm, the coach (Hansi Flick) trusts me".