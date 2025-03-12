Official, Talks to Ancelotti and Announces He's Leaving for Barça: 'Duo with Alejandro Balde'

Barça is already in the Champions League quarterfinals and, consequently, has a few days off to focus on other operations. One of these involves securing the signing of one of Real Madrid's gems, who has already spoken with Ancelotti to inform him that he is signing for Barça. Alejandro Balde is in great form and has raised his level with Hansi Flick, so Barça wants to take advantage of this to pair him with a top world gem.

It is never easy to leave the ranks of Real Madrid, but a 17-year-old young gem has grown tired of waiting and believes that Ancelotti is not being fair with him. After several initial talks and meetings, Barça is close to reaching an agreement with a full-back who will become the best partner for Alejandro Balde, the culer full-back. Ancelotti and Real Madrid already know: one of the best full-backs from the white academy will pack his bags to join Barça, which continues in a state of grace.

Barça had some doubts about Alejandro Balde's performance, but the Spanish left-back has completely dispelled them. Additionally, Alejandro Balde, sidelined from the Spanish National Team for disciplinary reasons, has a good chance of being with the best nationals in this March draft. Barça counts on Balde and wants him to form a dynamic duo with Real Madrid's great gem: signing on the way, Ancelotti already knows, and so does Real Madrid.

Barça Calls Real Madrid's Best Full-Back and Convinces Him: Ancelotti Accepts, but Is Upset

It is no secret that Barça has been looking for young full-backs for several months to strengthen the first team squad. In these last transfer markets, countless names have been mentioned, but none have ended up signing for Barça.

Now everything has changed: Joan Laporta has fallen in love with a gem 'mistreated' by Ancelotti and has convinced him to form a dynamic tandem with Alejandro Balde, the culer left-back.

Official, Talks with Ancelotti and Announces He Is Going to Barça: "Duo with Alejandro Balde"

Real Madrid is a great talent factory, and Barça has taken advantage of the fact that one of its gems is not comfortable to close a new monumental signing. Ancelotti already knows, in fact, the player himself has communicated it, who is determined to sign for Barça during the next summer transfer market of 2025.

Barça already confirms that the signing is well underway and that, if nothing goes radically wrong, it will be sealed at the beginning of July 2025, when it will become official. Flick's goal was to have a new versatile full-back, and Barça has signed a right-winger who can play on both sides of the field. Despite this versatility, Barça's idea is for him to form a duo with Alejandro Balde: the culer academy player on the left side and the Madrid academy player on the right.

The footballer chosen to sign for Barça is Jesús Fortea, a Real Madrid academy player who was hoping for more opportunities from Ancelotti. With Carvajal's injury, Fortea had been promoted to train with the first team, but sources from the white club see him as "very green to compete at the elite level". Barça is betting on a Fortea who will form a tandem with Alejandro Balde: only the agreement between clubs is missing, but Ancelotti is already aware of the situation.