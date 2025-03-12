Luis Enrique Requests His Signing, Goodbye Barça, Hello PSG: 'For €80M He Bids Farewell to Flick'

Luis Enrique continues to establish himself as one of the most important coaches in European soccer, and his figure is gaining even more relevance at PSG. Since his arrival at the French club, the Asturian has taken the reins of the team, showing a clear direction in terms of playing style and short- and long-term goals. Last night, in the match against Liverpool, Luis Enrique once again demonstrated his tactical ability by overcoming the English in a penalty shootout.

| @fabrizioromano

Since Kylian Mbappé's departure, Luis Enrique has become the true leader of PSG, making crucial decisions for the club's future. The Asturian coach is clear that the main aspect to improve is the defensive area, so he has begun to focus on several key players. It seems that FC Barcelona has become a market of interest for the French club.

Barça Shines and Luis Enrique Keeps a Close Eye

Yesterday, Hansi Flick's team achieved another convincing victory, this time against Benfica, advancing to the next round of the Champions League. While Raphinha and Lamine Yamal took all the spotlight for their performances, Luis Enrique focused his attention on another Barça player who has long been followed by PSG. He liked him so much that he is willing to offer 80M to finalize his transfer this very summer.

Specifically, Luis Enrique is eager to acquire the services of Jules Koundé. The French defender has been an essential pillar in Barça's defense under Flick's orders, but PSG sees him as a key piece for their future. Koundé has not only demonstrated his ability as a center-back but has also played as a right-back, which increases his versatility and appeal for Luis Enrique.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Jules Koundé Is Highly Regarded by PSG

So far this season, Jules Koundé has played a total of 42 matches, accumulating more than 3,455 minutes in all competitions. During that time, he has scored 3 goals and provided 8 assists, figures that demonstrate his contribution both defensively and offensively. His ability to adapt to different positions in defense makes him a very valuable footballer, and PSG considers him an essential piece to strengthen their defensive line.

Luis Enrique has expressed his desire to have Jules Koundé, and according to sources close to the club, PSG would be willing to offer 80M. A considerably high amount that could tempt the Catalan club and Koundé, who, despite being indispensable for Flick, might see PSG as an opportunity to continue growing.

For all these reasons, Jules Koundé's future seems to be in the air. With the 80M offer on the table, the '23' will have to decide whether to continue in Barcelona or accept to go to Paris under Luis Enrique's direction. However, for the Barça board, Koundé is untouchable, so the negotiations will not be easy at all.