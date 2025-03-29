Messi has been Real Madrid's nemesis for many years. The Argentine, recognized as one of the best footballers in history, has left his mark on the white club with his performances at the Bernabéu. His prominence was such that he marked an era at FC Barcelona, and now he does the same in MLS with Inter Miami.

However, in recent hours, the focus has shifted to one of his best friends: Cristian "Cuti" Romero. The Tottenham center-back, who is being strongly linked with Real Madrid, seems to have made a decision about his future. Specifically, it points to him moving to LaLiga, but he won't do so to play at the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid Seeks a Top-Level Center-Back

Real Madrid continues to seek to strengthen its defensive line. The departure of several key players in recent years has left a gap in the defense. Therefore, Florentino Pérez is determined to incorporate a top-level center-back to ensure that Real Madrid remains competitive.

One of the most talked-about names is Cristian "Cuti" Romero, who plays for Tottenham and has proven to be one of the most solid defenders in world soccer. He is a player with a great defensive presence, who has left a deep mark in the Premier League. His ability to read the game, his aggressiveness, and his physical strength make him an attractive option for anyone.

In this sense, Real Madrid's interest had intensified in recent weeks, making Cristian "Cuti" Romero in the orbit of the white club and the Bernabéu.

An Unexpected Turn: Atlético de Madrid Ahead

However, in an unexpected turn of events, it seems that Cristian "Cuti" Romero is moving away from Real Madrid. Despite the interest from the white club, the Argentine center-back has another offer that attracts him more from Atlético de Madrid.

Simeone has shown interest in signing Cristian "Cuti" Romero and has already surpassed Real Madrid in the race to secure his services. This change of course has surprised many, as it was thought that Romero would end up playing for Real Madrid, but Atlético's offer seems more attractive to the player.

Cristian "Cuti" Romero is now considering Atlético de Madrid's proposal and everything seems to indicate that his future will be at the red-and-white club. The opportunity to play under Simeone, with an ambitious project, is a difficult offer to refuse. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will have to continue looking for options in the market to strengthen their defense.