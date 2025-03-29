Official, He's Leaving Barça in Summer: Joan Laporta Finds Him a Team in Spain

Joan Laporta is clear that FC Barcelona needs to make some important changes this summer. Although the season is being successful on a sporting level, the president knows he can't let his guard down. The good results can't hide the deficiencies that the Barça squad has.

Barça continues fighting to return to the top, and Joan Laporta is aware that it will be necessary to strengthen certain positions to keep growing. However, to make big signings, it will first be necessary to make some sales. He already has several names on the way out.

| E-Noticies

Joan Laporta Has Several Candidates in Mind

Joan Laporta already has identified several players who could leave this summer. Ansu Fati and Andreas Christensen are two of the names most likely to leave the club. Both players haven't managed to establish themselves as undisputed starters, and their departures seem increasingly likely.

However, neither of them is at the top of the transferable list. Joan Laporta has another favorite to pack his bags. Not only that, but he has also already found a destination to facilitate his departure: his new team is in LaLiga.

Pablo Torre Leaves and Finds a Team Thanks to Joan Laporta

The first decision that Joan Laporta has to make this summer has to do with the future of Pablo Torre. The Cantabrian midfielder, who arrived at Barça with high expectations, hasn't managed to find his place in Barcelona. Despite his talent, he hasn't had the desired minutes, and his situation at the club has become unsustainable: everything points to him having to look for a new destination.

| @FCBarcelona, E-Noticies

Pablo Torre's future seems to be away from Barça, and there are already several teams interested in signing him. Girona, led by Míchel, has shown interest in signing him, as has Racing de Santander. These teams consider the Cantabrian a great addition to their projects, but Joan Laporta has other plans.

Specifically, the Barça president has received RCD Mallorca's interest in Pablo Torre with much joy. Jagoba Arrasate's team wants to incorporate the FC Barcelona star for the next season and has already informed the Catalan club of their intentions. Thus, Mallorca, which continues to grow in LaLiga, sees Pablo Torre as an interesting option to strengthen their midfield.

Joan Laporta's Final Decision and Pablo Torre's Future

Pablo Torre's future will depend on the negotiations that take place in the coming months. Although Flick doesn't rule out his continuity, offers from other teams like RCD Mallorca could make the final decision different. Joan Laporta prefers him to leave to be able to invest his salary in new reinforcements.

If the agreement comes to fruition, Pablo Torre could have the opportunity to continue his career at RCD Mallorca, where he could gain more prominence and continue developing his potential. In any case, the next transfer market will be key to defining his future. Joan Laporta has the upper hand.