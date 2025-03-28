Rejects Arsenal to Play at Bernabéu: More Competition for Dani Ceballos

The Champions League knockout round between Arsenal and Real Madrid promises to be one of the most exciting duels of the quarterfinals. Both teams arrive in excellent form. However, they also have absences, such as Dani Ceballos on the white side and Havertz on the London side.

Arsenal is at the top of the Premier League and has shown quality soccer under Mikel Arteta's direction. Meanwhile, Real Madrid is shining in all competitions, with good results in the Copa del Rey and an excellent performance in the Champions League. The duel is shaping up to be a balanced clash, with both teams having arguments to claim victory.

The offensive quality of Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, or Kai Havertz, on Arsenal's side, will face the talent of Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham. However, despite the existing equality on the field, the whites seem to have taken an advantage over Arsenal in the transfer market. It is a decision in the white offices that Mikel Arteta will not like.

Real Madrid Leads Arsenal in the Race for Zubimendi

Although this knockout round promises to be balanced, Real Madrid has managed to get ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign the most desired midfielder in the global market: Zubimendi.

The Real Sociedad midfielder has been a key piece in the Basque team's midfield and seems determined to make the leap to a higher-level club. In recent months, Emirates Stadium was shaping up as his destination, with Arsenal showing strong interest in the player. However, in the last few hours, Florentino Pérez has given the green light to his signing, getting ahead of the London club.

Real Madrid Is Willing to Pay Zubimendi's Clause

According to Marco Antonio Sande, Real Madrid, the white club, would be very interested in the Basque player and would already be pushing to close his signing. It should be remembered that his release clause is 60 million euros. An amount that Florentino accepts to pay, so he would already be finalizing the details to officially close his signing.

If nothing goes wrong, Zubimendi will become a new Real Madrid player this summer. This way, a reinforcement will arrive at Real Madrid for a midfield that already includes players like Dani Ceballos. The player from Utrera could return to the bench if Zubimendi's signing is finalized.

Dani Ceballos, the One Affected if Zubimendi Arrives

What is a fact is that the arrival of the Basque midfielder would bring more balance to the field for Ancelotti's team. However, his arrival will also put Dani Ceballos in trouble. The '19' had settled into Ancelotti's starting eleven until his injury and could face more competition next season.

However, Dani Ceballos doesn't intend to give up despite the rumors of Zubimendi. He has never had it easy and has always ended up having important moments. His quality is beyond doubt.