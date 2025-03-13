Surprise, Dani Olmo Doesn't Close the Door to Barça's No. 1 Rival: 'On April 8...'

Dani Olmo is one of the most sought-after attacking midfielders in the current market, and Barça is fortunate to have him. Trained in the youth ranks of the Catalan team, he had to head to Croatia as a teenager to try to make a place for himself in the elite. Finally, after overcoming many obstacles, he has succeeded, but his arrival at Camp Nou has also been marked by problems.

Barça has had to juggle to formalize Dani Olmo's registration, which has been, surely, the most difficult in history. The striker did a lot on his part to return to what had been his home, but the club's Fair Play was against him. Now, everything could go wrong, and April 8 will be the day we find out what will happen.

Dani Olmo's Future at Stake

Last season, Dani Olmo closed a great season at Leipzig, and several of Europe's big clubs inquired about him. His Euro Cup, which was also excellent, placed him at the top of world soccer. After that, he arrived at Barça, where he has established himself as an important pillar for the culé locker room.

The only problem for Dani Olmo is the issue of his registration. His signing for Barça was somewhat controversial, as Javier Tebas did everything in his power to prevent his registration. Fortunately for the culés, the board submitted all the required papers before the deadline, and the CSD granted the precautionary measure.

However, April 8 is the deadline to know the final resolution: that day we will definitively know if he will be able to play the rest of the season or not. Barça obtained considerable income from the sale of VIP boxes and other contracts. Even so, April 8 could change everything, and Dani Olmo knows it.

Dani Olmo Doesn't Rule Out Leaving If He Can't Play

Dani Olmo, who has 7 goals and 5 assists in 26 matches, could leave completely free if the CSD's resolution is not favorable. Bayern Munich, who already fought for him last summer, is on alert. In fact, a few months ago, their sporting director, Max Eberl, was asked about the culé attacking midfielder, and his response was very clear.

Max Eberl spoke about whether Dani Olmo was an option, and his response left no room for doubt. He commented that it is a situation Bayern Munich must monitor and concluded by responding to the question of whether he is a good player by saying, "If I say no, it would look bad." Without a doubt, Bayern could be Olmo's favorite destination if he decides to leave Barça.

Indeed, last summer, just before announcing his return to the City of Barcelona, Bayern Munich was very close to closing his transfer. However, the '20's desire to return home and play at Camp Nou was decisive. Now the issue of his registration could change everything.