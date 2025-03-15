Graham Hansen's Confession at Barça That No One Expected: 'Messi and Neymar...'

Caroline Graham Hansen is one of the great stars of Women's Barça. The Norwegian footballer joined the blaugrana club in 2019 from Wolfsburg and, since then, has proven to be a key piece in the team. Her talent, flair, and vision of the game have won over the culé fans.

But recently, Hansen surprised everyone with a confession that nobody expected. In an interview with France Football, the player revealed her references in soccer and how she learned from two Barça legends.

| Europa Press

Inspiration in Two Geniuses: Messi and Neymar

Since she was little, Graham Hansen was clear that she wanted to be a footballer. Her love for soccer led her to focus on the best. Her greatest inspiration was two stars who left their mark at Camp Nou: Lionel Messi and Neymar.

"When I was 9 or 10 years old, I watched videos of Neymar and Messi dribbling on YouTube and tried to imitate them at home," explained the Norwegian. These words have sparked much discussion, as they reflect the impact both players have had on future generations.

Hansen is an expert in one-on-one situations and breaking down the wing. Now, we know that this talent was also forged by watching two of the most skillful players in history.

The Number 10, a Pride for Hansen

Another of her statements has thrilled the culés. The Norwegian enjoys playing at Barça and feels proud to wear the iconic number 10.

"I've always liked the number 10 and wearing it now with Barça is a great pride. Even more so when we know that Messi made history with this number. I also think of Ronaldinho," confessed Hansen.

It's not just a number; it's a responsibility. The jersey with the number 10 has been worn by players who marked an era in soccer. Hansen, with her talent and commitment, continues to honor that tradition.

Barça DNA

There is no doubt that Caroline Graham Hansen has Barça DNA. Her way of playing, her daring style, and her love for the club make her a reference for the team. Match after match, she proves that she is one of the best players in the world.

Her confession about Messi and Neymar makes it clear that the legacy of these players is still alive at Barça. Now, Hansen is the one inspiring new generations, just as they did with her.