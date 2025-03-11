Barça Defeats Benfica, but Raphinha Gives Lamine Yamal the Bad News: 'Goodbye'

FC Barcelona have secured a victory against Benfica by 3 to 1. The match, which promised to be very challenging for the home team due to recent events involving Dr. Carles Miñarro, turned out perfectly. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, both nearing excellence, were the main protagonists: their outstanding performance will prompt changes in the club's plans.

| @FCBarcelona_es, E-Noticies

The first half started in the best possible way, with Lamine Yamal breaking through on the wing and Raphinha elegantly finishing to score the first goal. Benfica equalized shortly after, but it was nothing more than a mere illusion, as Flick's team completely dominated. Before the break, the same Lamine scored a stunning goal and Raphinha found the net again after a great assist from Balde.

In the second half, Barça focused on controlling the pace and not suffering too much. Without giving up on scoring more goals, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri took the reins of the team and slowed the pace to optimal levels for the Catalan club's interests. Undoubtedly, a very complete performance in which Lamine Yamal and Raphinha stood out above the rest.

Raphinha Shines and Knocks Out Lamine Yamal

The numbers of Raphinha this season can only indicate one thing: he's a contender for the Ballon d'Or. In fact, it would be most likely for him to be the main favorite to win the desired award if Barça secures any title this season. He already has 43 goals+assists in 41 matches.

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal has excelled once again. Sticking to the right wing, he is capable of going both ways and today he delivered a true masterclass. His goal in the first half can only be described as a true masterpiece.

However, the truth is that the Barça board is still looking for a winger capable of complementing the starting trio. The favorite is Nico Williams, a close friend of Lamine Yamal, but Raphinha keeps insisting with goals and assists that his signing is unnecessary.

| Europa Press

Nico Williams, Further Away

At this level, neither Raphinha nor Lamine Yamal can or should be left out of the starting line-up. Therefore, Barça should reconsider whether it is worthwhile to acquire the services of Nico Williams. His price is 60M, a figure to consider in the current context of the Catalan entity.

Surely, to undertake such a significant operation, Laporta and Deco would need to activate several sales. Therefore, it seems unlikely that Nico Williams can wear the Barça jersey in the short term. Raphinha, a Ballon d'Or candidate, will leave Lamine Yamal without his best partner, although seeing how well '19' and '11' understand each other, he surely won't mind.