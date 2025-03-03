Surprise at Camp Nou, Pablo Torre and Ansu Fati Already Have New Teams: Goodbye Barça

Pablo Torre and Ansu Fati aren't experiencing their best moment at FC Barcelona. They arrived with the hope of becoming key figures and having a significant role in Flick's era, but the truth is they are in a rather delicate situation. Sadly, the reality is very different from what they expected when the season started.

In the case of Ansu Fati, who wears the iconic number "10" on his back, the situation is especially alarming. The homegrown player, expected to define an era after his dazzling debut in the first team, has been left out of the German coach's squad for several weeks. Flick, despite acknowledging his effort, believes that Ansu doesn't fit into his system or game plans.

| Europa Press

The situation isn't much better for Pablo Torre. The Cantabrian player, who arrived from Racing with the label of a future star, has barely set foot on the field this season. To date, he has only played a scant 11% of the total minutes in LaLiga and 3% in the Champions League, which translates to just over 300 minutes.

In this scenario, both Pablo Torre and Ansu Fati have decided to take a step forward and ask the club for an exit. They both believe that, no matter how much affection they have for Barça, they need to find a new destination where they can relaunch their careers. And the truth is they already have very interesting offers on the table.

Pablo Torre: Heading to RCD Mallorca

Pablo Torre's immediate future points directly to the Balearic Islands. RCD Mallorca has contacted the footballer and presented him with a very attractive sports proposal.

| Pablotorree

The Balearic team is experiencing one of the best moments in their recent history, fighting to reach European positions, something that could be achieved this very season. Moreover, their offensive and combinative play style perfectly matches the talent of the Cantabrian attacking midfielder, who would see his minutes and opportunities on the field multiply. Pablo Torre is aware that at RCD Mallorca he could unleash his full potential, gaining prominence and maturing as a footballer away from the pressure of Camp Nou.

Ansu Fati, a Star Seeking to Shine in Vigo

As for Ansu Fati, the situation is even more delicate. Although he has tried to convince Hansi Flick by training alone and doubling his efforts in every session, the reality is that he still doesn't fit into the German coach's plans. Ansu has played even less than Pablo Torre, watching entire matches from the bench or directly from the stands.

In this scenario, Celta de Vigo has knocked on the door of Barça's "10". The Galician team is looking for an offensive leader for the next season and believes that Ansu Fati would be the ideal piece to return the sky-blue team to the prominence it deserves. For Ansu, Celta represents a great opportunity to regain his form, find minutes, and feel important again in a growing sports project.

| Europa Press

Everything seems to indicate that this summer both players will end their time at Barça. Mallorca and Vigo are already waiting for them with open arms. A necessary change for both Pablo Torre and Ansu Fati to reconnect with soccer and shine again away from Camp Nou.