The 2024-2025 season for Barça began with a significant setback: the injury of Ter Stegen. The captain and starting goalkeeper suffered a complete tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee during a match at the Estadio de La Cerámica last September. This injury will keep him out of competition for a long period of time, so everything indicates that he won't return until the next season.

In the absence of Ter Stegen, Barça's new coach, Flick, initially trusted Iñaki Peña to guard the Catalan club's goal. Peña, trained at La Masia, took on the responsibility with determination. However, after an untimely oversight before the Supercopa against Athletic, where he arrived late to a prior session, Flick reconsidered his strategy.

The Arrival of Wojciech Szczęsny

In this context, Flick, in collaboration with President Joan Laporta and Sporting Director Deco, managed the incorporation of Wojciech Szczęsny. The experienced Polish goalkeeper had announced his retirement months earlier, but he accepted the challenge of joining Barça until the end of the 2024-2025 season.

Wojciech Szczęsny debuted on January 4, 2025, in a Copa del Rey match against UD Barbastro that ended with a 4-0 victory for Barça. Since then, he has been a key piece in the team's unbeaten streak. To date, he has accumulated thirteen matches without knowing defeat, with eleven victories and two draws.

Szczęsny, Key to FC Barcelona's Good Form

The presence of Wojciech Szczęsny has brought solidity and confidence to Barça's defensive line. He has kept a clean sheet on seven occasions, standing out in crucial matches. His experience and leadership have been essential in consolidating the good form of the Catalans, who are once again leaders in LaLiga.

Additionally, his ability to organize the defense and his skill in aerial play have reduced the team's vulnerability in set-piece situations. These qualities have been recognized by both the coaching staff and his teammates. Without a doubt, Wojciech Szczęsny has proven that Flick was right when he handed him the keys to the culé goal.

Meanwhile, Ter Stegen has closely followed the team's performance and has praised Szczęsny's work. The German acknowledges that Flick's decision to bring in the Polish player has been wise and beneficial for the club. This support reflects Ter Stegen's professionalism and commitment to the team's well-being.