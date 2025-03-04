Neither Psg nor Liverpool, He Dreams of Playing for Barça: Deco Accepts and Pays $100m

Deco has had to tread carefully lately in order to secure the best options at the lowest possible price. Supported by Barça's board, the Portuguese has been making moves meticulously; some of them, not entirely successful. Even so, the culés are experiencing a great moment and everything suggests that this is just the beginning.

Thanks to recent management, Barça can now compete directly in the transfer market with the best teams in Europe. In fact, the culés' project is now one of the most promising on the continent. Deco, aware of the club's good sporting moment, plans to further strengthen the squad with a major signing of 100M.

| FCB

Deco Gets to Work

Barça is experiencing a great moment and everyone is seeing it, but it hasn't always been this way. Last year, Xavi Hernández couldn't form a project, but he did lay the necessary foundations for Hansi Flick to continue in the same line. In fact, if there are so many homegrown players in the first team today, it's thanks to the former coach.

Even so, despite the good level offered by the homegrown players, Deco is doing everything possible to bring in the best players in the world, something that is not easy at all. Vitor Roque, for example, is the most evident case that the best decisions are not always made. Now that Barça has recovered its money, Deco wants to compete with PSG and Liverpool for a major addition.

The sporting director of FC Barcelona is aware that Robert Lewandowski is facing his final years in professional soccer and is focused on finding a quality replacement. With names like Gyökeres, Jonathan David, or Luis Díaz being mentioned, Deco has already found the best option. We are talking about Alexander Isak, Newcastle's '9' who has 22 goals and 5 assists in 31 matches.

Alexander Isak, Barça's Dream, Deco's, and Many More

PSG and Liverpool are also after Alexander Isak, so Newcastle will inflate his price significantly. It is said that the Magpies won't let him leave for less than 100M, so Deco will have to close several sales to afford his signing. In this regard, the two names most likely to leave Barça are Christensen and Ansu Fati, who could bring a good amount of money to the club's coffers.

It's still early to know the outcome of this story, but we can affirm that Deco's interest in Alexander Isak is very strong. His signing would be a relief in terms of sports planning, but also a challenge for Flick, as he would have to satisfy both Isak and Lewandowski, two world-class strikers. We'll see what happens this summer, although it's clear that Alexander Isak will be the main protagonist of the most interesting rumors: Barça, PSG, and Liverpool, among others, want to secure his services.