Surprise at Barça: Dani Olmo's latest news fills Hansi Flick with happiness

Dani Olmo, trained at La Masia, returned to Barça in August as one of the most notable signings of the summer. His return caused great expectations among the fans and the technical staff led by Hansi Flick. Let's remember that the Catalan club had to shell out more than 50 million to close the deal.

Upon landing, Dani Olmo demonstrated his enormous talent with a spectacular start in LaLiga, scoring three goals in his first three appearances. This scoring streak evidenced his quick adaptation to Flick's scheme and his ability to influence Barça's offensive play. However, his new stage as a culé is not being easy for several reasons.

| Europa Press

Administrative and physical obstacles

After this brilliant start, Dani Olmo has faced several challenges that limited his continuity in the team. First, complications with LaLiga and the RFEF related to his registration arose, which created uncertainty about his eligibility to compete.

Meanwhile, he has also suffered several injuries that have hindered his progress. The latest was in the soleus of his right leg during the match against Getafe on January 18. This ailment has kept him away from the playing fields for the past few weeks, but it seems Dani Olmo already sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

Dani Olmo already has a return date: Flick has confirmed it

Fortunately, the recovery process has been positive. According to recent reports, the player has intensified his work in the gym and has also rejoined group training. That's why, if nothing fails, Dani Olmo should be available for the Copa del Rey match against Valencia this Thursday.

His return will not only strengthen Barça but also fill the German coach, Hansi Flick, with satisfaction, who deeply values the versatility and creativity that Olmo brings to the team.

A highly anticipated news

Dani Olmo's return is excellent news for Barça, especially in a crucial phase of the season. His ability to create goal opportunities and his vision of the game are key elements in Flick's offensive strategy. Additionally, his presence on the field offers tactical variations, allowing the German coach to adjust the scheme according to the needs of the match.

The fans also eagerly await his return, trusting that Olmo will continue to demonstrate the talent he showed at the start of the campaign. Dani Olmo's return after overcoming administrative obstacles and injuries represents a significant boost for FC Barcelona. His availability for the match against Valencia in the Copa del Rey is encouraging news for Hansi Flick and all culé supporters.