Confirmed, Deco calls Deportivo de La Coruña, he wants him at Barça: 'He will be...'

Since his appointment as the sporting director of Barça in August 2023, Deco has demonstrated a remarkable ability to manage and strengthen the culé squad. His focus has been clear: secure the continuity of the team's essential pillars and explore market opportunities to enhance collective performance.

Key Renewals and Possible Departures at Barça

In this regard, important renewals have been finalized, such as those of Pedri and Gavi, who have extended their ties with the club until 2030. These actions reflect the intention to consolidate a solid foundation for Barça's future.

Meanwhile, Deco has been evaluating possible departures that could benefit both the club and the players involved. Names like Ansu Fati and Pablo Torre have emerged in conversations about possible transfers next summer, seeking opportunities that allow them greater prominence and professional development.

Deco Sets Sights on Yeremay Hernández from Deportivo de La Coruña

Regarding additions, Deco has already moved on from Rashford and is now focusing on emerging talents who can bring freshness and dynamism to the Catalan attack. One of the names that has caught his attention is Yeremay Hernández, a young winger from Deportivo de La Coruña.

Yeremay, born in Las Palmas in 2002, began his journey in the youth academies of UD Almenara, Las Palmas, and Real Madrid, before establishing himself at Deportivo de La Coruña. His performance in the Second Division has been outstanding, recording 8 goals and 3 assists this season.

Characteristics and Projection of Yeremay Hernández

The Canary Islander is characterized by his speed, one-on-one ability, and capacity to break through on the wings, qualities that fit Barça's playing style. However, his signing wouldn't be easy, as Deportivo has set a release clause of 33 million euros for Yeremay.

Deco will need to carefully evaluate this investment, considering the potential of Yeremay Hernández and how his addition could complement the current squad. The focus on young prospects has been a constant in Deco's management, seeking to balance experience with youth in the team.

Deco's Strategic Vision for Barça's Future

The possible arrival of Yeremay Hernández at Barça would be another demonstration of Deco's commitment to strengthening the attack and ensuring a promising future for the club. His strategic vision and market knowledge continue to be essential in building a competitive and balanced team. For now, there's no offer, but the interest is real: Yeremay is being monitored by FC Barcelona.