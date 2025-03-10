Surprise, He Asks to Leave Manchester United and Joan Laporta Reacts: 'He Can...'

Manchester United is going through a tough time and isn't achieving what was expected. In fact, Tan Hag was let go with the hope that Rúben Amorim would correct past mistakes. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, this hasn't been the case, and now they are trying to adjust the squad in the best possible way.

Meanwhile, Barça is experiencing a great moment, and the results are very positive. The team from the City of Barcelona has hit the mark with the addition of Hansi Flick, and the squad is delighted with him. Now, a United reinforcement is close to leaving, and Joan Laporta is rubbing his hands together.

[IMAGE]{820662}[/IMAGE]

Joan Laporta and His Potential Signing

Joan Laporta assumed the presidency of Barça at the worst possible time and has gradually made the entity recover. Although he has been a clear target of criticism, he has closed great deals throughout his tenure, such as the one with Nike. Thanks to the profits obtained, the president has managed to significantly reduce the debt and create some leeway.

Barça's finances are starting to recover, and thanks to Joan Laporta, there have been additions like Dani Olmo. Although his registration is still being reviewed by the CSD, everything indicates that the midfielder will finish the season without problems. Besides him, Joan Laporta is considering the option of adding another midfielder who is making waves in England.

We are talking about Kobbie Mainoo, the young midfielder capable of playing both offensively and defensively. At just 19 years old and with just over a season in the First Division, Mainoo has caught the attention of several major teams on the continent. He has a contract with United until 2027, but it is more than likely that he will end up leaving.

Kobbie Mainoo, Joan Laporta's Option

Kobbie Mainoo has a market value of 55M euros, but United won't let him leave for less than 70-80M. The midfielder wants to renew, but he is asking for a salary increase: from 1M net per year to 11M. The Red Devils aren't willing to pay that, especially considering the team's current situation.

If Joan Laporta manages to get a significant discount on his price, he could sign Kobbie Mainoo for the next season. Considering that Manchester United won't accept the player's conditions for renewal, it's likely that Kobbie will be mentioned in the next market. Joan Laporta might think something like: "he can help us in the midfield."