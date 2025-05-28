Sold to Bayern Munich, Joan Laporta says goodbye: his favorite says farewell to Barça

This summer promises to be quite hectic at FC Barcelona. Joan Laporta wants to keep the competitive level the team has shown this season. The president is delighted with the squad's performance and will try to fulfill Flick's wishes so that everything remains the same.

| Web del FCB

Joan Laporta knows that Flick has requested several signings in strategic positions that will allow the team to take a step up in quality. However, for new faces to arrive, it will be essential to make room in the squad. Departures are mandatory if the Catalan club wants to have enough money to face the desired signings.

Joan Laporta is already working on departures

Joan Laporta is already working actively with Deco to manage the departures. One of the certain sales is Ansu Fati's. The young winger's days at Camp Nou are numbered, and in the coming days, he could finalize his transfer to Monaco.

This operation is a necessary sale for the club, and Joan Laporta celebrates it as an important step. Thanks to the departure of the "10", FC Barcelona will receive between €15 and €20 million that can be allocated to new signings. Specifically, the culé president has his sights set on a top-level winger who Flick also likes a lot and who fits perfectly as Ansu's replacement.

| Europa Press

The winger, Joan Laporta's obsession

Flick has been asking for reinforcements in the attacking area for several months. The German coach wants to give Raphinha and Lamine more regular rest to avoid possible injuries. In this regard, Joan Laporta almost secured the signing of Marcus Rashford last January.

However, despite the interest in Rashford, Joan Laporta's preferred choice is someone else. We're talking about a player capable of playing on both wings and who has more than proven his enormous quality. He currently plays in Serie A, but everything indicates that his signing for Bayern Munich will be the big news of this summer.

Rafael Leao, Joan Laporta's whim that won't happen

For some time now, Joan Laporta has been very clear that Rafael Leao is a top priority to strengthen the team's attacking area. He believes that his speed, technique, and goal-scoring ability can contribute a lot to Barça's offensive structure. The AC Milan winger would fit like a glove at Camp Nou.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

AC Milan seems willing to let Rafael Leao leave, but to Joan Laporta's regret, it seems that his destination will be Bayern Munich. The German club is also very interested in Leao, which greatly complicates any agreement with Barça. Bayern is positioning itself as the big favorite to secure his services.

Rafael Leao set for Bayern

Everything suggests that Bayern could get ahead in the negotiation. However, Joan Laporta and Deco won't give up easily and will keep trying to close the signing. This summer promises to be decisive for Rafael Leao's future.

Joan Laporta knows that he must make deep changes to the squad. The sale of Ansu Fati and the possible arrival of Rafael Leao set the roadmap. However, everything depends on Bayern.