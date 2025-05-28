Dani Olmo finds a team far from Barça after what happened with Florian Wirtz: 'The offer is...'

The summer transfer market is approaching quickly and it's expected to be very busy, especially in its final stages. Many surprises may arise due to unthinkable deals, one of which could have Dani Olmo as the main character. The continuity of the Terrassa native at Barça is far from guaranteed.

| Europa Press

Although the statement may sound forceful, it's more real than it seems considering what's happened in the last few hours. What has happened with Florian Wirtz and his next team could have dire consequences for Barça. Dani Olmo has had a good season, participating in 39 matches, scoring 12 goals, and providing 7 assists.

The only setback for the Barça attacking midfielder has been injuries, which have reduced his prominence and consistency. Dani Olmo has missed more than 15 official matches due to physical problems; without them, his performance would have been much greater. Now, Dani Olmo's future is surrounded by great uncertainty: everything depends on Florian Wirtz.

Florian Wirtz is on the radar of Europe's top clubs

The German attacking midfielder is one of the biggest promises in European soccer and is on the radar of the best European clubs. Manchester City, coached by Pep Guardiola, for example, was very close to finalizing his signing, but the high cost of the transfer stopped the deal. It's estimated that the German international's signing would be around €250M ($250M) including transfer fee and salary.

Manchester City are in the midst of renewing their squad after the disastrous failure of this season, marked by poor results. Pep Guardiola is looking for a reliable replacement for De Bruyne and had considered Florian Wirtz. Once the signing fell through, Guardiola changed his target and has now focused on Dani Olmo.

Pep Guardiola wants Dani Olmo as an alternative to Florian Wirtz

Pep Guardiola is looking for a reliable attacking midfielder with good vision and the ability to score, and Dani Olmo fits this profile perfectly. His price would be significantly lower than Florian Wirtz's: his transfer could be between €60/80M ($60/80M). Although Barça would not be willing to consider his sale, an improved offer reaching €100M ($100M) could change the club's mind.

Let's remember that Barça have among their objectives to strengthen the defense, especially the full-backs as well as the attacking line. Joan Laporta is aware that they will have to make a painful transfer in order to reinforce the indicated positions. Dani Olmo could be an alternative, so attention should be paid to how the situation and the market evolve.