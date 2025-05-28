Maximum joy for Raphinha, Barça make Lamine Yamal say goodbye: 'Goodbye to...'

To the surprise of many, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have formed a top-level attacking duo at Barça. Last year, the "11" left many doubts and his departure from the Catalan club was close to happening. Meanwhile, Lamine was showing flashes of his quality, but nobody expected the evolution he has had in such a short time.

The development of both has been crucial for the successes that Barça has achieved this season. Hansi Flick has given them full confidence to express themselves on the field, and the results have confirmed that this trust was well placed. Raphinha has excelled and Lamine Yamal has left everyone speechless.

| Europa Press

the summer question mark at Barça

Despite their good chemistry, this powerful pair could be broken up. The club wants to strengthen the squad with a new winger for next season. Hansi Flick has requested more attacking options to compete for all the titles, which could send Raphinha to the bench, since Lamine Yamal is untouchable at the moment.

Among the names that have been mentioned are Luis Díaz, Rafael Leao, and Leroy Sané. However, the favorite has always been Nico Williams. The Athletic winger has the profile that Barça likes, but his arrival would mean Raphinha's departure.

laporta clarifies the situation and Raphinha breathes easy

Despite the rumors, Joan Laporta recently confirmed that "Nico Williams was a candidate last season. Now other options are being considered". This statement has reassured Raphinha, who sees that his place at Barça is secure.

For Raphinha, this news is a tremendous joy. He knows he won't have to fight for his spot with Nico Williams. This way, he can keep developing his game and contribute to the team with the peace of mind of being a key player.

Lamine Yamal says goodbye to Nico Williams

With Nico Williams increasingly far from Barça, Lamine Yamal will have to say goodbye to his friend. The connection between them is evident, but they will only be able to play together for the Spanish national team, where they share a team. A decision made by Flick and confirmed by Laporta just a few days ago: Nico is no longer on the culé agenda.

Raphinha receives great news amid the uncertainties of the market. His continuity at Barça is stronger than ever. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal is preparing to keep growing and face new challenges without the company of Nico Williams, his great friend.