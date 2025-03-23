Official, Andreas Christensen Changes Plans: Barça Tells Xabi Alonso

The season for Andreas Christensen could be described as difficult, complicated, and not without controversy due to his continuous physical problems and relapses. He underwent surgery in Sweden because of his tendinopathy and later had two relapses in the soleus of his right leg. The Danish international center-back has only played 26 minutes in the first match of the season at Mestalla, and his role has been merely testimonial.

Currently, Christensen is in the final stretch of his recovery, and he is expected to rejoin the group this week. It is very likely that the medical services will end up giving him the all-clear at the end of the month, but caution is paramount given the recent relapses. If everything goes normally and Christensen regains form in training, he could have his opportunity following the untimely injury of the youth player Marc Casadó.

The Catalan midfielder will be out for about two months due to a partial tear of the external ligament in his right knee. Hansi Flick is left with only Frenkie De Jong in this position, and Andreas Christensen could help with his presence. Although the Barça board is clear that they want to give him an exit this coming summer, the absence of interesting offers could lead to a change of plans.

The Future of Andreas Christensen

The Danish center-back has a contract in force until June 2026 with a clause of 500M, and for now, he hasn't renewed. Barça would look favorably on a transfer of the defender and could listen to offers around 15M. Let's remember that Christensen joined Barça as a free agent after finishing his contract with Chelsea.

As of today, the coaching staff's concern is how he will respond to the physical and mental demands required in the final stretch of the season. The player has been out of competition for a long period, and his response on the field is a complete unknown. Depending on his performance in these last crucial months, Barça doesn't close the door to negotiating a possible renewal of the Dane.

The Possible Renewal of Andreas Christensen

If Christensen's renewal finally happens, Barça will have another problem to solve. The club has almost everything done with Bayer Leverkusen's center-back Jonathan Tah, who finishes his contract this season with his team. If Christensen ends up staying in the squad, it would change everything, and Deco would have to cancel the signing of the German and talk to Xabi Alonso.

Many unknowns to solve in a short period, although the most important thing now is to fully focus on the various competitions. Barça has options to achieve the three titles in play, and all the squad members will be important to achieve the goal. Christensen has his golden opportunity to earn Flick's trust in the next two months before the season ends.