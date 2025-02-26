Simeone Offers $5m to Switch Barça for Atleti: Deco Responds, Wants More

Barça and Atlético de Madrid played a thrilling match last night. The leader and the third-placed team in LaLiga starred in an epic duel in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals that ended with a 4-4 score. The return leg, therefore, promises to be truly exciting.

At the Metropolitano, a very contested match is expected, with Barça trying to win to reach the final. In front, they will have an Atlético that is having an outstanding season, being the most solid team in Europe in terms of average goals conceded: 0.67 per game.

But beyond the purely sporting aspect, the highlight is that Simeone is determined to keep a Barça player who is not in Flick's plans. The German doesn't count on Clément Lenglet for the future and Cholo is delighted with his performance. Lenglet has surprised with the high level he has shown, being one of the players with the most minutes in the rojiblanca squad.

| Canva, Europa Press

Atlético Madrid Offers 5M for Clément Lenglet

Simeone has requested to send an initial offer of 5 million fixed plus variables, but for now Barça doesn't go below 10. The positions seem distant but not enough to stall an agreement at a middle ground. It is very feasible that an agreement will be reached for Lenglet's transfer for a figure between 7 and 8 million.

Seeing the defender's performance, Barça doesn't intend to give away the player, especially considering that he has a contract until June 2026. Once the loan ends, Clément Lenglet will return to the culé discipline if no agreement has been reached for his transfer. It doesn't seem to be the case considering that Hansi Flick doesn't count on the center-back and Simeone wants him in his squad.

Clément Lenglet's Performance Charms Simeone

Starting in 14 of the last 17 league matches, Clément Lenglet has established himself as one of the key pieces of the rojiblanco team. After a challenging start to the season, Lenglet has managed to earn Simeone's full trust with his work. His performance has been so convincing that the colchonero coach has already given instructions to negotiate his permanent incorporation.

| Atlético de Madrid

Besides reaching an agreement on the total amount of the transfer with Barça, the colchoneros will also have to convince the center-back. His high salary, which he currently receives, is completely unaffordable for the Madrid team. Atlético will have to convince Clément Lenglet to significantly reduce his salary if he wishes to continue playing at the Metropolitano.