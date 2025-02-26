Official, Barça's Plan to Bring Messi Back Comes to Light: 'take Note...'

Even though Messi left Barça in 2021, his name will remain written in capital letters in the club's history books. The Argentine was responsible for surpassing all marks and records during his years at Camp Nou. His name stands ahead of great legends like Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Rivaldo, or Ronaldinho.

The numbers of the four mentioned legends are completely overshadowed when compared to Leo Messi's records at Camp Nou, even if the four are combined. If we add up the matches defending Barça's jersey, they would total 680 official matches. Meanwhile, Messi played 778 official matches since his debut with the first team.

The same goes for goals scored: if we combine the numbers of those four stars, they are 322 goals, while Leo Messi scored 670 during his career at FC Barcelona. Additionally, Messi won 10 leagues out of 17 possible plus 4 Champions Leagues. His impact was so great that it seems difficult for anyone to surpass him, and precisely for that reason, he deserves a farewell worthy of his stature.

Leo Messi: "I Won't Retire Without Playing at Camp Nou Again"

Messi's contract with Inter Miami ends this very season, but it is rumored that Miami wants to renew the '10' for one more year. The MLS team intends to see him inaugurate their new stadium in 2026, the same year the World Cup will be played in the USA. However, according to journalist Alex Candal, his desire is to play at Camp Nou before retiring.

After what Candal explained, hopes have skyrocketed in the FC Barcelona environment. Everyone wants to see Messi wearing the Barça jersey again, but it seems his statements have a catch. Initially, everyone thought Leo might return to play one last season at Camp Nou, but it seems, the matter could be settled with a simple friendly match.

Tribute to Leo Messi at the New Camp Nou

Leo Messi has the desire to play at Camp Nou once it is renovated. In this regard, it is expected that the works on the Barça stadium will conclude this very summer and that Hansi Flick's team can start the season even if with partial capacity. It would be a unique occasion for Messi to have the farewell he deserves.

Thus, the most realistic possibility is that Leo Messi could return to Camp Nou with the Argentina National Team or with Inter Miami to play the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The title contested at the end of the preseason could be the perfect occasion for the renovated Camp Nou to bid farewell to the '10' who has given it so many glorious nights. Additionally, it seems that the board, headed by Joan Laporta, has already given the OK to this proposal and is working to make it a reality. Without a doubt, Messi's return to Barcelona and Camp Nou would be very special.